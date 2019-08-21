Thailand’s Prime Minister Plans to Keep Ban on Vaping and E-Cigarettes

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to retain Thailand’s ban on e-cigarettes.

Insisting the new government will not yield to lobbying from an interest groups.

Phillip Morris International is actively lobbying the Thai government to reverse a ban on smoking alternatives like e-cigarettes.

“Someone wants these black-market products, which have a substantial value, to be legalized,” Gen Prayut said.

“Making decisions on this matter, the government cannot simply consider the economic impact. “e-cigarettes will also impact people’s health and an extra burden on health-care,” he added.

The Public Health Ministry should work harder to educate the public on the health effects of vaping. While officials should crack down further on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, he said.

Phillip Morris the manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes said it will continue lobbying efforts with the new government.

Phillip Morris wants to switch to selling smoke-free products exclusively “as soon as possible”. Although the company has no timeline for the transition to e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have been banned since 2014

Thailand in 2014 banned the import, sale and servicing of e-cigarettes, with violators facing punishment based on notifications from the Commerce Ministry as well as orders from the Consumer Protection Board.

Getting caught with a vape in Thailand can result in a fine of up to 30 000 Baht or even a jail sentence of up to 10 years. Thailand vaping ban applies to both vaper’s and e-cigarettes.