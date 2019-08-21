Thailand Doctor Warns Over Mutated Mosquito’s That Carries Two Viruses

BANGKOK – A doctor at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital has warned citizens that one mosquito can carry of both chikungunya and dengue viruses.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a respiratory and critical care specialist at Vichaiyut Hospital, went online to warn Bangkok residents yesterday. Saying that the chikungunya virus, spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, has mutated. Allowing one mosquito to be the carrier of both chikungunya and dengue viruses.

He also pointed out that in the past 30 days, his hospital has treated 13 chikungunya patients compared to none last year.

Posting the warning on his Facebook page, the doctor cited the case of a generally healthy 33-year-old woman.Who suddenly developed a high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain as well as red eyes.

Dr Manoon Posted the Chikungunya Virus Warning on his Facebook Page

Two days later she developed a rash and her white-blood cell count dropped to 1,900, the doctor said. Adding that a lab test confirmed she had chikungunya. After being treated accordingly, she recovered within eight days.

According to the Disease Control Department, as of August 14, a total of 6,289 people in 45 provinces have been infected by chikungunya virus. A ratio of 9.52 persons for every 100,000, which is the highest in five years.

Most of the patients or 4,988 were in the South, followed by 1,008 in the North, 143 in the Central region and 78 in the Northeast.

The southern provinces of Tak, Pattani, Phitsanulok, Surat Thani, and Songkhla were the worst hit.

Chikungunya is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever frequently accompanied by joint pain. Other common signs and symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

The joint pain is often very debilitating, but usually lasts for a few days or may be prolonged to weeks. Hence the virus can cause acute, subacute or chronic disease.

Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years.

Serious complications are not common, but in older people, the disease can contribute to the cause of death. Often symptoms in infected individuals are mild and the infection may go unrecognized.

Transmission of Chikungunya Virus Carried by Aedes Mosquito

Chikungunya has been identified in over 60 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The virus is transmitted from human to human by the bites of infected female mosquitoes. Most commonly, the mosquitoes involved are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Two species which can also transmit other mosquito-borne viruses, including dengue.

These mosquitoes can be found biting throughout daylight hours.

Both species are found biting outdoors, but Ae. aegypti will also readily feed indoors.

After the bite of an infected mosquito, onset of illness occurs usually between 4 and 8 days. But can range from 2 to 12 days.