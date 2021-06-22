Thai Government to Register Cannabis as a Natural Heritage

Thailand’s Public Health Minister announced Monday that four cannabis strains in Thailand will be registered as National Heritage to promote research into their use for medical marijuanas.

Mr Anutin Charnvirakul said the Medicinal Plant Research Institute under the Department of Medical Sciences had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to plant the cannabis varieties for medical marijuanas after many parts of the cannabis plant were decriminalized last year.

The strains of cannabis to be registered as National Heritage for medical marijuanas are; ST1, TT1, UUA1 and RD1.

A spokesperson for Mr Anutin told CTN News that the cannabis strains registrations are currently awaiting certification by the Agriculture Department, saying the process is expected to finish this August.

Each variety contains different ratios of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiols (CBD), which are known to have medical benefits.

Research into the strains’ benefits and uses for medical marijuanas will be conducted by the department, in conjunction with Rajamangala University of Technology Isan Sakonnakhon Campus and Kasetsart University Chalermphrakiat Sakon Nakhon Campus, the deputy prime minister said.

“It will generate economic benefits for the country, as well as boost farmers’ potential to compete in the global market, which will help reduce trade deficit with other countries,” he said.

In addition to the National Heritage registration, Mr Anutin said the Department of Medical Sciences discovered the cannabis roots can help restore function in lungs which had been damaged by Covid-19 infection.

The Health Minister said he fully supports research into the matter, saying it will be a huge advantage for Thai medical professionals if they can offer a cannabis-based treatment for patients diagnosed with Covid-19.