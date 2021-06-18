Hair Loss: How Do I Avoid Hair Fall at the Age Of Twenty?

Every man and woman on this planet yearns for thick, lustrous, and healthy hair that lasts for as long as possible. An excess of hair on the head is not only attractive, but it also represents good health and youth. However, stress, diet, and even hair treatments may all be factors in why younger generations are suffering hair loss and hair fall at such an age.

Hair fall, also known as hair loss, is one of the most common problems that people face all over the world. It’s a disease that often affects men, but it can also affect women.

Hair loss is an experience that varies from person to person. It can be gradual for others, while others can notice rapid hair loss and patches of baldness all over their head. In this article, we will critically focus on every aspect of hair loss occurrence among younger people and discuss the possible solutions to avoid such a disorder.

Early Age Hair Fall

Despite the fact that balding is usually associated with becoming older, a growing number of millennials are suffering from extreme hair loss. Such people are said to have started losing hair as early as in the age of twenty. Both men and women are confronted with such a serious issue.

Hair loss in young men and women is caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, and stress. Diet may also have a major impact on the quality of our hair. One factor contributing to hair loss among young people may be the increasing prevalence of vegetarian and vegan diets.

How Does Stress Lead To Hair Fall?

Stress can have a significant impact on your hair’s growth cycle. Hair loss and almost any other illness in the body are thought to be caused in part by stress. Stress can disrupt hair growth by prematurely pushing hair out of the growth phase.

This will result in a greater amount of hair loss. Numerous studies have shown that there is a connection between age and stress. Stress has made millennials feel alone or lonely, according to reports. Epinephrine and cortisol, two stress hormones, prevent hair from growing normally. While you cannot completely remove stress from your life, you can ease your mind and remain relaxed and peaceful by practising yoga, working out, or meditating. To relax your mind, try using yogic breathing techniques.

How To Avoid Hair Fall At The Age Of Twenty?

Regular Scalp Massage

Many that have been suffering from hair loss for a long time should rub their scalps with a variety of essential oils such as Cantharidine hair oil for a few minutes per day. Massaging your scalp with lukewarm oil on a daily basis will increase blood circulation and stimulate hair follicles.

It also does wonders for dandruff and scalp infections. You can massage with almond oil, coconut oil, or sesame oil. You may also combine coconut and almond oils to get the best results.

Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can do great wonders for practicing your body. It also proves to be extremely crucial in the prevention of hair loss. Having a healthy lifestyle calls for any individual to manage to practice all good habits and to give up all bad ones. These activities might involve having healthy and light food, drinking lots of water, getting enough sleep, and keeping yourself positive.

Have A Balanced Diet

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is quintessential for your overall health. To encourage healthy hair growth, eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Your hair will be healthier if you eat foods high in iron, zinc, proteins, best liquid vitamins, and omega-three fatty acids.

These foods can also help to increase blood circulation in your scalp, which will aid in hair development. Your diet must contain all kinds of nutrients, including proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, for avoiding early-stage hair fall.

Shampooing Hair Frequently

You must ensure to wash your hair regularly regardless of anything. Washing hair regularly allows the scalp and hair to remain clean and free of any dust or other unwanted particles. Shampoos can be used frequently for better maintenance of hair growth. Thus, cleaning your hair with shampoo while taking a shower can greatly reduce the risk of dandruff and infections, which might lead to the breakage of hair.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated refers to the adequate consumption of water to keep your body functioning properly. Water makes up one-quarter of the hair shaft. As a result, drinking at least four to eight cups of water per day will help you stay hydrated and promote healthy hair development. Water has many unparalleled benefits, and preventing hair loss is one of those.

Use Onion Juice & Garlic Juice

Garlic and onion are considered great remedies for the prevention of hair loss. These possess antibacterial features that help to withstand scalp infections. Onion has rich sulfur content in it that helps in the stimulation of hair follicles and improves blood circulation to the scalp. What you are required to do is that you need to extract juices from both garlic and onion by squeezing them out. Apply these juices on your hair and scalp, let it rest overnight, and wash it with cold water the next morning. You will start noticing better control of hairfall.

Rub Green Tea On Hair

Green tea rubbed into the hair has been shown in studies to aid in the treatment of hair loss in teenagers. All you have to do is brew two green tea bags in one cup of water, let them cool, and then apply them to your hair. After an hour, thoroughly rinse your hair. To get better results, repeat this process for up to ten days or at least a week.

Avoid Brushing Hair When Wet

When hair is wet, it is at its most vulnerable. As a result, you should stop brushing wet hair because it raises the risk of hair loss. Wet hair, on the other hand, must be combed with a wide-toothed comb. You should also avoid brushing your hair too much, as this can cause damage to the hair and increase the risk of hair loss. Rather than using a comb or brush, you can just use your fingers to undo tangles.

Final Thoughts

The younger generation is quite vulnerable and is sensitive to issues like hair loss. Anyone who is worried about balding or thinning hair should consult a dermatologist right away to find out what can be done to save their hairline.

Several medical, dietary, and other treatments discussed in this article can also help to prevent hair loss. Having thick and strong hair brings more positivity into your life and increases your self-confidence. When you have healthy hair, you will also be able to try various kinds of hairstyles. If you are interested enough, you can look into some of the Ark unlock hairstyles.

