Parents in Thailand to Be Warned Over Possible Pfizer Risks

Thailand’s Centre for Covid Situation Administration has said the government will make 4.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for children aged 12-17 nationwide. The CCSA also said parents will be informed about the possible risks.

There have been reports linking mRNA vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna to myocarditis, particularly in adolescent males and young adults; However, the condition known as Myocarditis is extremely rare and has been seen in less than one person in a million cases worldwide.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Friday.“Parents must be knowledgeable of the possible health threat and that they ought to deliver consent prior to the children being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Dr Taweesilp, doses of the Pfizer vaccine might be administered 3-four weeks aside for children. Vaccinations will also be administered to older children and college students.

Thailand Pfizer jabs for children will form 20% of the 24 million doses that the government is planning to give next month. The total consists of 10 million doses of a mix and match of AstraZeneca vaccine, 8 million from Pfizer and 6 million of the Sinovac vaccine.

Pfizer boosters in Thailand

Dr Taweesilp said 16.8 million of the 24 million vaccine doses would go to the general public aged 18 and over. They will receive mix and match vaccine jabs in the Sinovac/AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca/AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca/Pfizer.

Furthermore another 800,000 vaccine doses will be for workers under the Social Security system. Over a million doses for government organisations including the Corrections Department. Even more 500,000 Pfizer vaccine doses for people who need third booster shot under the Sinovac-Sinovac/AstraZeneca sequence.

Vaccine jabs in Thailand are slowly coming together, as of Thursday, 25.9 million people have received their first vaccination shot and 10.9 million have received both vaccination shots. Weekday vaccination rates in Thailand have been ramped up to between 600,000 to 700,000 vaccine shots. Even more between 200,000 and 300,000 jabs delivered daily on weekends.

Read more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new