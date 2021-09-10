5 Common Reasons to Get Rejected – Getting into Medical School

Getting into a medical school is a tough row to hoe in this competitive landscape. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the United States (U.S.) is facing a shortage of physicians. The AAMC’s newly published report indicates that the U.S. could witness an estimated shortfall of physicians by 2034, ranging between 37,800 and 124,000. Despite this increasing need for doctors in the U.S., aspiring medical students are struggling hard to secure admission to a medical college.

A U.S. News & World Report reveals that the average acceptance rate in medical schools was only 6.7 percent in 2019. Notably, out of the 53,371 applications, only 21,869 were accepted into allopathic medical schools in 2019, AAMC data suggests. The figure indicates that approximately 40 percent of medical applicants can get into U.S. medical schools every year, and the application of the rest 60 percent of students get rejected. However, rejection does not mean that other medical applicants were not worthy of becoming a doctor.

Thus, through this blog, we will throw light on five common reasons for application rejection. This article will also make you aware of the med school requirements to acquire a medical education. So, let’s talk about it thoroughly.

1. Subpar grades or scores

As the competition is getting stiff each year, students need to work strictly on their medical school applications to gain an edge over competitors. In order to get accepted, medical applicants need to score a minimum of 3.5 (or higher) Grade Point Average (GPA) on a scale of 4.0. However, top-tier medical schools in the Caribbean accept applications of students with a minimum of 3.3 GPA.

2. Lack of essential extracurricular activities

The competition is fierce among prospective doctors to attend a medical school. Even the minimum GPA for the medical program does not guarantee acceptance in medical schools. Therefore, students need to focus on making medical school applications more competitive by adding experience to them.

3. Poor choice of medical schools

Average GPA and MCAT scores are not sufficient to increase your chances of getting accepted. Proper choice of medical schools plays equal importance in the selection. Many students apply to those schools where the chance of getting accepted is relatively lower. Therefore, choose the schools carefully (considering your level) if you want to avoid rejections.

4. Weak LOR (Letter of Recommendation)

Although Letters of Recommendation are not essential, having them magnifies your chances of getting priority over others. There is no denying that Letters of Recommendation significantly increases your chances of getting accepted. So, never overlook it.

5. Substandard interviews

As the interview is the final step in securing admissions at schools, students must gird their loins to increase the chances of getting accepted. Many students ruin their interviews due to poor preparations and low confidence. So, prepare in advance and crack the interview with confidence.

Now that you have learned the five most common reasons for application rejection avoid those and work on making it more competitive. You can consider Caribbean medical schools for relaxed admission requirements.

