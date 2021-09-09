Thailand’s Heath Department Confirms AstraZeneca Death

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has revealed that a single jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine has cause the death of a person who developed a blood clot and thrombocytopenia.

However, a post-Immunization Adverse Event Committee (AEFI) stressed that this is only one confirmed case out of 628 cases referred to the panel for investigation. While people have already been given 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand.

Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganont, director of the epidemiology division of the Department of Disease Control, said the side effect of blood clots and thrombocytopenia was seen in 0.73 out of 100,000 people after a first injection of AstraZeneca in many countries.

According to Dr. Chakkarat, the number is higher in the UK, with one case per 100,000 doses for recipients over 50 and one case per 50,000 doses for recipients under 50 in Thailand. Furthermore there are only five cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). according to the AEFI committee.

Over 15 million doses of AstraZeneca

Regarding the Pfizer vaccine, Dr. Chakkarat said that there was a case of a 13-year-old boy who was reported to have myocarditis two days after receiving the vaccine. Furthermore it was the only adverse case found with a Pfizer vaccine patient. At least 800,000 vaccinations have already been received by the health department.

Inflammation of the heart muscle after a Pfizer dose is usually seen in children; In the United States, 32.4 per 100,000 Pfizer doses in boys and 4.2 per 100,000 doses in girls were found to have side effects in boys ages 12-17, he said.

Vaccination doses are 15.29 million doses of Sinovac, 15.42 million doses of AstraZeneca, 4.33 million doses of Sinopharm and 869,811 doses of Pfizer. The committee also found that 0 cases were identified as critical adverse events.16 per 100,000 doses of Sinovac, 0.04 cases per 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and 0.11 per 100,000 doses of Pfizer.