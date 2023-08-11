Pancreatic Cancer May Be Fought Out By Chemicals in Popular Sweets

(CTN News) – There is a chemical in a popular sweet that could be useful in the fight against pancreatic cancer, says a new study.

A new and improved treatment may be found based on the findings of scientists, and this could pave the way for new discoveries.

New research from Hong Kong Baptist University suggests that isoliquiritigenin (ISL), a compound found in liquorice, may be an effective tool to help fight pancreatic cancer, according to a study published in Cancer Research.

Scientists may be able to develop effective treatments for the “silent killer” by using the breakthrough report.

As reported by Cancer Research UK, this cancer has one of the lowest 10-year survival rates of any cancer and only 5% of those with the disease survive for more than a decade after being diagnosed with it.

Scientists reported on Monday that ISL had been shown to reduce the survival rate of cancer cells in mice when it was used in laboratory experiments.

According to the study, applying a unit of 30 milligrams per kilogram of ISL to a tumor resulted in a reduction in the size of the tumor of approximately 500 cubic millimetres, which is around half the size of the tumor in the control experiment.

The study was led by Joshua Ko Ka-Shun, associate professor at the university’s School of Chinese Medicine who said: “This compound would be worth considering for further research into a new generation of chemotherapy treatments.”.

A unique property of ISL is that it inhibits the progression of pancreatic cancer by blocking a naturally occurring process called autophagy, which is a process by which the body’s cells get rid of damaged or unnecessary elements.

In our experiment, we found that if the late-stage autophagy is blocked, the cancer dies.”

In order to set up pancreatic cancer tests in patients with pancreatic cancer,

Ko Ka-Shun is collaborating with partners in Europe and mainland China.

As a result of the findings of the study, the expert has also warned people not to overindulge in liquorice as a result of the study.

There are several signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer, including yellowing of the skin (jaundice) as well as bleeding in the stomach or intestine.

According to a study published by the University of Oxford last year, there are also less commonly known signs of this condition, such as an increased feeling of thirst and yellow urine.

In order to help reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer, the National Health Service recommends that anyone who has lost a noticeable amount of weight or who has other symptoms of pancreatic cancer that get worse or do not improve within two weeks sees their general practitioner.

