No Foreigners Will be Allowed to Grow Marijuana in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Agriculture consulted with franchising business researchers about medical uses of marijuana in Thailand.

They Ministries reconfirmed that no foreign businesspersons will be allowed to grow marijuana plants.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Agriculture Minister Praphat Phothasuthon met with 11 franchising business researchers.

The businesses were from the United States, Israel and Europe and met at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Health to discuss the growing of marijuana in Thailand.

Thailand can produce the world’s best marijuana genus and maintain quality control with the help of foreigners.

Marijuana will merely be produced for medical uses.

The public health minister and deputy agriculture minister dismissed news reports that foreign businesspersons had sought to obtain permission to grow marijuana in Thailand.

They confirmed the meeting only discussed medical uses of marijuana in accordance with the law.

They assured the community that no plans have been made to allow foreigners to grow marijuana in this country.

The Ministry of Public Health has begun to provide marijuana-extract medicine for patients at hospitals under the care of the ministry.

Over 3,000 local doctors, certified by the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine, may use marijuana for medical purposes.

Farmers may grow marijuana only for medical uses and in accordance with the law. If the supply of marijuana-extract medicine is not enough, the farmers might be allowed to grow more in the future.