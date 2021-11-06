My Dog Swallowed A Cranberry: What Should I Do?

In this article, we explain everything you need to do if your dog swallows a cranberry, whether or not they can eat the fruit, and what kinds of cranberries are good for dogs.

As dog owners, we are constantly searching for healthy and tasty treats to add to our dog’s diet. And in this day and age, it’s always best to keep things natural, which is why fruits are a very popular treat for dogs. This includes bananas, apples, pumpkin, and a wide variety of berries that include cranberries.

Nonetheless, even though Spot & Tango says that cranberries are not toxic for your dog, each dog’s body works differently. So, some of our furry friends may not enjoy eating cranberries. In fact, some people have reported seeing their dogs’ vomit or have an upset stomach after eating dried cranberries.

Can Dogs Eat Cranberries?

Seeing your dog swallow a cranberry is no reason to panic since cranberries are actually completely safe for dogs. Cranberries are largely considered a superfood for humans, but did you know that they’re also healthy for dogs?

Cranberries are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that make them an ideal dog treat. Cranberries contain vitamins C, K1, and B, all of which can help support your dog’s health and keep them in the best shape possible! Aside from that, they also contain fiber, which is great for your dog’s digestive system.

What to Do if My Dog Swallows a Cranberry?

Again, cranberries are completely safe for dogs, so there’s no reason to worry when your dog eats one. However, some dogs may be allergic to cranberries, so if you see any adverse reactions, you may want to pay close attention to your pet.

If your dog exhibits diarrhea or vomiting after swallowing a cranberry, try and keep a close eye on them for at least 24 hours. If the symptoms disappear after that, there should be no reason to worry. However, if the symptoms last longer, a vet visit may be in order. And if ever you feel worried about your dog’s health, you can always give your vet a call for a professional opinion.

How Should I Feed My Dogs Cranberries?

Something you need to keep in mind when feeding your dog cranberries is that these are treats, so moderation is key. While cranberries have a lot of nutrients that are good for your dog, they also have a fair amount of sugar. Because of this, it’s important to only give your couple of cranberries throughout the week, as too much sugar can lead to oral health issues, obesity, and other complications.

With cranberries, it’s best to keep them fresh. Just make sure to wash them before feeding them to your dog. However, if you don’t have access to fresh cranberries, you can also feed your dog frozen or dried cranberries!

Again, always remember that moderation is key. Make sure to introduce the new food slowly and observe how your dog reacts. Eating a whole bag of craisins or a bunch of cranberries right away might upset their stomach since dogs shouldn’t be eating that much anyway.

Another thing to keep in mind is that every dog has their own set of preferences. While there are a lot of dogs out there who enjoy cranberries as one of their favorite treats, there’s a chance your dog might not enjoy the flavor. Cranberries tend to have a slightly tart taste which may not sit well in some dogs’ palettes.

So, when feeding your dog cranberries, start small. If your dog shows adverse reactions or doesn’t like the berry, don’t force it. There are tons of other fruits and berries that are healthy for dogs that you can use as an alternative, anyway.

Why Should I Consider Cranberries As a Treat for My Dog?

As we mentioned earlier, cranberries have a bunch of great benefits that make them ideal for dogs. But on top of being a superfood, they are also known to help prevent certain diseases.

Here are some of the benefits cranberries offer to dogs;

Cancer prevention

Immune system and gut health

Reduced risk of heart disease

Good for your dog’s oral health

Can I Feed My Dog Cranberry Sauce?

This is a hard no. Most commercial cranberry sauces contain additives like sugar and xylitol, which are bad for your dogs. It’s always best to feed your dog natural cranberries without any additives, so freeze-dried cranberries would be fine.

Conclusion

So, if your dog swallows a cranberry, you have nothing to worry about. In fact, if your dog enjoys them, you might even want to consider making cranberries a regular part of their diet. Still, just like any new food, it’s best to start feeding it slowly and observe the way your dog reacts. There are other berries you can feed your dog, as you can read here.

Before introducing new food to your dog’s diet, we highly recommend consulting your veterinarian first as they have a crystal-clear picture of your dog’s health and will know exactly what to do.

