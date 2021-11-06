Planning to Buy Cannabis in Canada? Here’s What to Keep in Mind

With recreational cannabis now legal in Canada, those looking to buy from a licensed retailer have a lot of decisions to make. What kind of cannabis should you buy, where can you purchase it, how will you pay for it, and what should you do if you’re a minor? For those thinking about buying cannabis in Canada, or anyone who has questions about the rules and regulations that govern the sale of recreational cannabis, here are some tips to keep in mind while you’re planning to buy cannabis in Canada.

Buy Locally Cannabis For Best Results

The legalization of cannabis is a big deal, and it is creating a whole new industry. It is creating jobs and boosting the economy. As the industry grows, small businesses are popping up all over the place. The government has also created a regulatory framework for this industry to follow. Furthermore, when you buy locally, you are almost always guaranteed to be offered at least next-day delivery and, in some cases, even the same day. In the case of https://mybudplace.com/, you can see that they are able to provide same-day delivery within Calgary and its surrounding areas if ordered before a specific time. This will be true of any dispensary in any part of the country (especially larger cities), and it can be advantageous when you want to partake in an impulse toke. There are several other reasons why it is always best to buy cannabis locally:

You know that your money will be going back into your community and not supporting an international corporation.

The delivery fee and delivery time should be cheaper and faster at the same time.

There’s no need to worry about quality assurance because you can see for yourself how your product was grown and packaged, and you can ask questions about what’s happening with it every step of the way.

You can support the local economy by purchasing products directly from the small business owner instead of buying goods from large corporations.

Understand the Age Limits for Cannabis

There is still an age limit for buying marijuana in all provinces and territories in Canada. This is the same as alcohol and tobacco. In much of Canada, you must be 19 to buy, carry, or use cannabis. In Alberta and Québec, the legal minimum age is 18, while Québec’s newly elected government has promised to raise it to 21. And everyone in your group must be of legal drinking age: sharing with minors is illegal. Therefore, before you buy, you should ensure that you are within the legal age.

Know the Law

To follow the last point, you should still understand that there are laws surrounding the purchase and use of weed; it isn’t wholly unregulated. There are differences in age limitations and retail methods across the county. The minimum age for purchasing and ingesting cannabis varies by province, although most follow the same guidelines as for alcohol. For example, if you buy in Calgary but need to fly back home to BC, you should know that you are allowed up to 30 grams. While this is admittedly quite a lot, it is still the law. Additionally, you may not be able to fly internationally if you are in possession of weed since most countries still classify it as a controlled substance.

Check For Costs

While the costs have been pegged to ensure that dispensaries can compete with black market sellers, some will inevitably sell at a higher price. On its face, this looks like something that you should avoid; however, you shouldn’t be too hasty in making an assumption. For example, some places will grow small quantities of very high-quality cannabis that will command a higher price. It really depends on what you are looking for. In most cases, you should aim to shop in a store that provides several options for expensive options for more discerning customers and cheaper alternatives for those who smoke recreationally.

You Need To Know What You’re Looking For

As a final point, you must understand what you are looking for. It is useless to have the option to purchase marijuana legally if you do not know what strains or equipment to buy. Most dispensaries are happy to answer any questions you may have if you contact them, and they will generally be able to advise you about which strains are best for the type of feeling you seek.

In Canada, you should be aware that while the possession and use of weed are legal, there are still some regulations. Besides these points, you should also choose a place that is local to you so that you can support the local economy and get your weed quicker.