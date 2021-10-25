One-Month-Old Baby in Chiang Rai Tragically Dies from Covid

A one-month-old baby in Chiang Rai was among 74 covid patients who died in Thailand on Saturday, as the country recorded 9,742 new infections and 10,182 new recoveries.

The one-month-old baby, in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province, is believed to have contracted covid-19 through family members.

Thailand’s capital Bangkok still remains top of the list with the highest number of new covid-19 infection rates, with 935. The other nine top covid-19 areas in Thailand are Songkhla (695), Nakhon Si Thammarat (660), Pattani (512), Prachuap Khiri Khan (445), Yala (434), Chon Buri (373), Chiang Mai (356), Samut Prakan (312) and Surat Thani (253).

Accumulated covid-19 cases, since April 1st, 2021, are 1,812,268. While 1,693,203 people have recovered from the virus a total of 18,605 have died.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports the Corrections Department Director-General Aryut Sinthopphant said today that 70 new infections among prisoners were recorded yesterday, bringing the number under the care of the department to 1,602.

Accumulated infections among prisoners, to date, are 72,448, but 68,768 have recovered. The death toll is 164. Infections are still reported in eight of the country’s prisons.

Altogether 313,888 doses of vaccines have been administered to prisoners, with 221,620 having their first vaccine jab and 92,268 receiving their second.

