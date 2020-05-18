Large Outbreak of Dengue Fever Reported in Northeastern Thailand

As Covid-19 coronavirus cases bottom out in Thailand health officials in northeastern Thailand have reported an outbreak of dengue fever. Health department officials have recorded over 7 hundred cases on dengue fever.

Dr Kittipong Sanchartwiroon, from the Dept of Disease Control said a campaign is being launched to prevent the spread of dengue fever. Nakhon Ratchasima province has reported 737 cases of the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

The campaign involves village health volunteers distributing abate sand granules to kill mosquito larvae.

Furthermore Dr Kittipong said the numbers of people who contracted dengue fever in northeastern provinces has increased rapidly.

According to the Bangkok Post during January-April this year, Nakhon Ratchasima had 737 dengue fever cases — 27.92 per 100,000 population. Followed by Chaiyaphum’s 223 cases (19.57 per 100,000 population); Buri Ram’s 143 cases (8.98 per 100,000 population); and also Surin with 96 cases (6.87 per 100,000 population).

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the hardest-hit district was Non Thai with 73 cases and also one death. Followed by Non Sung district with 70 cases and Chok Chai district with 48 dengue fever cases.

People affected the most by dengue fever were in the 10-14 age group. Followed by the 5-9 and 15-24 groups.

It is, therefore, necessary to step up the campaign against the dengue fever spread alongside the measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Kittipong said.

Dengue outbreak in Thailand and risk is present in both urban and rural areas. With elevated risk in northeastern part of the country. Peak transmission typically occurs during the rainy season, from April to December.

Dengue Fever Symptoms

In some cases, Dengue infection is asymptomatic – persons do not exhibit dengue fever symptoms. Those with symptoms get ill between 4 to 7 days after the bite. The infection is characterized by flu-like symptoms. Which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves. Furthermore pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint, and bone pain, severe headache, and a skin rash with red spots. Treatment includes supportive care of symptoms. There is no antiviral treatment available.

The illness may progress to Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF). Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, bruising, and uncontrolled bleeding. High fever can last from 2 to 7 days.

Complications can lead to circulatory system failure and shock, and can be fatal (also known as Dengue Shock Syndrome).