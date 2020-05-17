Thailand Reports Only Three Imported Cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus

The health department in Thailand has reported three new covid-19 coronavirus cases that were Thai students who returned from overseas. The three new cases brings Thailand’s total of covid-19 coronavirus cases to 3,028.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said no additional deaths were recorded. Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths with 116 patients still being treated.

The three new cases were detected in state quarantine. They were Thai students who returned from Pakistan and Egypt.

Meanwhile, no new Covid-19 coronavirus cases or deaths were reported in Phuket on Sunday. Keeping the Covid-19 coronavirus tally at 224 cases and 3 deaths. Phuket once a covid-19 hotspot has been without new cases for 16 days in a row.

Of the total confirmedCovid-19 coronavirus cases, 202 have recovered and been discharged. Three died and 18 are still under treatment. All are in satisfactory condition, the health department reports.

With the Covid-19 situation improving steadily, Phuket has allowed some businesses to re-open and some activities to resume. The health department has reiterated its instruction for people to wear face masks at all times. When outdoors people must strictly observe social distancing rules.

At markets, people are advised not to touch fresh food. If paying in cash, they should not pass the money from hand to hand but place it in a basket. People are also being asked not to take children or elderly people with them to marketplaces.

Health department reports over 700 cases of dengue fever

Meanwhile, a campaign is being launched Nakhon Ratchasima to prevent the spread of dengue fever. Health officials reported 737 cases of the mosquito-borne tropical disease were found.

The campaign involves village health volunteers killing mosquito larvae in village hotspots.

Dr Kittipong Sanchartwiroon, director of the Disease Control Office, said the numbers of people who contracted dengue fever have increased rapidly.

During January-April this year, Nakhon Ratchasima had 737 dengue fever cases. 27.92 per 100,000 population — followed by Chaiyaphum’s 223 cases (19.57 per 100,000 population); Buri Ram’s 143 cases (8.98 per 100,000 population); and Surin’s 96 cases (6.87 per 100,000 population).

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the hardest-hit district was Non Thai with 73 cases and one death. Followed by Non Sung district with 70 cases and Chok Chai district with 48 cases.

Affected the most were people in the 10-14 age group, followed by the 5-9 and 15-24 groups.

It is, therefore, necessary to step up the campaign against the dengue fever spread alongside the measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Kittipong said.

Source: Bangkok Post