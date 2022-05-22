Kerala Should Be Vigilant, Officials Should Create Awareness On Monkeypox Disease: Health Minister

(CTN News) – After the Union government instructed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a close watch on monkeypox cases reported from some countries, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed district authorities in Kerala to create awareness about the disease.

The health department has called a special meeting and taken the necessary precautions, according to the Minister.

“Authorities have been urged to remain vigilant as the monkeypox outbreak, which was earlier detected only in Africa, has spread to other parts of the world.” the minister stated in a statement.

Monkeypox Cases Outbreak

Monkeypox cases have been reported in some countries, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the NCDC and ICMR to keep a close eye on the situation. Additionally, the Union Health Ministry has directed airport and port health officers to be vigilant.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to but milder than, those of smallpox, said Minister George.

Monkeypox manifests itself in humans as fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes, and may result in a range of medical complications, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Monkeypox is generally a self-limited disease that lasts two to four weeks.

It can also take a severe form, with the WHO reporting a case fatality ratio between 3-6% in recent years.

The monkeypox virus can be transmitted by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated bedding.