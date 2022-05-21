Monkeypox Outbreak: WHO To Call Emergency Meeting Amid Rising Cases Across The Globe

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted on Friday, “UKHSA confirms 11 cases of monkeypox in the UK. I have updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far. Most cases are mild, and we have procured more vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.” The UK government has ordered more stocks of smallpox vaccine, which is being offered to people who may have been exposed due to the rise in cases.

WHO to discuss regarding use of the smallpox vaccine

There are currently 5,000 doses of the vaccine in the UK government’s national stockpile, but the government has ordered another 20,000 doses. The WHO is also expected to discuss the use of the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic – known as Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in the UK. The vaccine is only authorised in the UK for the prevention of smallpox, although it can also protect against monkeypox “off-licence”, according to the report.

Vaccination with the only non-replicating virus for smallpox or monkeypox in the world reduces the chances of infecting someone by 85%, according to research.

Several countries report cases of the monkeypox virus

The monkeypox virus has also been reported in countries like Spain, Portugal, Canada and the United States besides the UK. Monkeypox, however, is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. It can, however, affect people with severe illnesses. Monkeypox virus is spread primarily when an animal, a human, or contaminated materials come into contact with it.