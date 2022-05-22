As Monkeypox Cases Rise Abroad, State Asks Hospitals To Be On Alert

(CTN News) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is holding an emergency meeting to deal with the monkeypox virus spreading across the globe. According to The Telegraph, the main topics of discussion will be the viral spread, the unusually high prevalence of the virus among homosexual and bisexual males, and the vaccination scenario. Sajid Javid, UK health secretary, confirmed Friday that 11 new cases have been discovered. At present, there are 20 cases in the country, raising fears that the virus is spreading unchecked.

“UKHSA confirms 11 cases of monkeypox in the UK. I have updated the G7 ministers on what we know so far. Most cases are mild, and we have procured more vaccines that can protect against monkeypox.” The UK government has ordered more stocks of smallpox vaccine, which is being offered to those who may have been exposed.

Must Read: More than 1,000 Educational Institutions Destroyed by Russian Army Since War Began, Zelensky Says

The WHO will discuss the use of the smallpox vaccine

The UK government currently has 5,000 doses of the vaccine in its stockpile, but has ordered another 20,000 doses. The WHO is also expected to discuss the use of the smallpox vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic – known as Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in the UK. According to the report, it can also protect against monkeypox “off-license”, but the vaccine is only authorized in the UK to prevent smallpox.

The only non-replicating virus for smallpox or monkeypox in the world reduces the chances of infection by 85%, according to a study.

Several countries report cases of the monkeypox virus

Besides the UK, monkeypox virus has also been reported in Spain, Portugal, Canada and the United States. Monkeypox, however, is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. It can, however, affect people with severe illnesses. Monkeypox virus is spread primarily when an animal, a human, or contaminated materials come into contact with it.