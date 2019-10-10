Health Insurance Now Mandatory for Expats in Thailand

Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister said Wednesday that as of October 31 health insurance will be mandatory for expats to obtain a long-stay visa. The requirement will effect Non-Immigrant Visa “O-A” applicants.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutecha said cabinet approved the insurance requirement for tourists to be covered by health insurance last April. The mandatory insurance measure will come into effect on October 31, 2019.

The government is now ready to provide the service, he said. It will be applied to applicants applying for the Non-Immigrant Visa “O-A.” Who plan to stay in the country for no more than one year.

The pilot insurance project will also be applied to elderly tourists seeking a longer stay in the country.

Currently, there are about 80,950 long stay visa holders in Thailand and the number is expected to increase.

Satit said elderly foreigners can acquire insurance coverage from both domestic and international firms.

The insured amount for out-patients is set at a minimum of Bt40,000 each; which would rise to at least Bt400,000 each for in-patients. Should they purchase insurance coverage from international insurance companies. The sum insured must not be less than the minimum amounts required in Thailand, he said.

14 Private Insurance Companies in Thailand had Joined the Project.

The ministry’s Department of Health Service Support will create information and application websites, linked to other organisations’ in order to provide a one-stop service for tourists.

The department will provide all relevant information on line, such as terms, conditions, qualifications, and the benefits of health insurance.

