Connect with us

Health

Thai Authorities Launch Crackdown on Banned e-Cigarettes
Advertisement

Health

Health Insurance Now Mandatory for Expats in Thailand

Health

Thailand Will Ban Three Toxic Farm Chemicals as of December 1st

Health

Johns Hopkins Study Finds Social Media Effects Children's Mental Health

Health

Thailand's Hospital Patients Can Now Buy from the Local Drugstores

Health

Thailand Has Built the Biggest Medical Marijuana Facility in Southeast Asia

Health

Moves Made to Deal With Rae Gaucher Disease in Thailand

Health

US States Start Banning Vaping Products as Mystery illness Spreads

Health

People Warned to Take Precautions Against Chikungunya Fever

Health

India Becomes the Latest Country to Ban the Sale of e-Cigarettes

Health

Thai Authorities Launch Crackdown on Banned e-Cigarettes

Published

1 day ago

on

Thai authorities have launched a crackdown on banned e-cigarettes, seizing thousands of items in the past three weeks.  E-cigarettes have been outlawed in Thailand since 2014 while many are calling for legalization of the devices.

Police and consumer protection agency on Wednesday told a press briefing that they launched the latest operation on Saturday. Police arrested 10 people for possessing nearly 600 e-cigarette devices and 5,000 bottles of e-liquid for sale.

Since late September, they also raided shops and vendors illegally selling e-cigarettes at various locations.

E-cigarettes remain subject of debate in Thailand over their perceived health benefits or harmful side effects. Health activists say vape has lured more young people into smoking and addiction.

E-cigarettes and Vaping Devices in USA

Meanwhile in the US, vaping-related lung injury cases have jumped to 1,080 and deaths to 18, but the specific causes of the illnesses are also still not clear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a Mayo Clinic study that shows “toxic chemical fumes,” not oils, may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses.

The CDC, said the number of cases are increasing at a “brisk pace” and involve “really serious injuries.”

The center recommends that people also refrain from using vaping products, particular those using THC. The principal psychoactive compound in marijuana. Nearly four in five cases involved people vaping products with THC, alone or with nicotine.

While the CDC said the cause of the illnesses is still also under investigation, the Mayo Clinic study says the cause may be “toxic chemical fumes.”

The findings, published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, were based on the biopsies of 17 people with confirmed or possible cases of vaping-related lung injuries, including two patients who died.

All of the subjects had a history of vaping; 71% of them used marijuana or cannabis oils.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement