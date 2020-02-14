Five Seriously Simple Steps To Future Proof Your Health

Make a list of habits you wish to change for a healthier you. Think of this your game plan for the future. It will take a lot of effort and commitment to change bad habits into better habits. But, the end result will be worth it. It’s the sum of small daily efforts that will future proof your health.

Step 1 Strength training

We sit all day, commute to work, spend a great portion of our day idly and this takes a toll on our health. Our body is supposed to be active and strong. That’s why just exercising for the sake of it is not enough. We should work hard on building our strength and building our muscles. Strength training at least three times a week will keep you healthy, strong, fit and energized. It is also an efficient tool against excess fat and it will help you shed unwanted weight and also maintain current. People suffering from type 2 diabetes are also advised to adopt this type of exercise to keep glucose levels in check in a healthy weight. So embrace the power of movement and exercise for the stronger body and better health.

Step 2 Correct your diet

The way we fuel our bodies daily can positively and negatively impact our health. Processed food, junk food, added sugar, salt and fat fill us with empty calories which results in weight gain. The only solution is to adopt a balanced diet. A balanced diet will allow you to eat healthily and still indulge a bit. Any type of restrictive diet like keto, intermittent fasting, and other hyped diets, can only serve you in the short term. The goal is to adopt a diet that will serve you in the long term and maintain your health. Make sure to try the 40-30-30 diet principle. To put it simply, your diet should include 40% carbs, 30% protein, and 30% fats. Aim to plan your daily meals around these requirements and you’ll quickly feel better.

Step 3 Hydrate

It might sound like an unnecessary thing to say because we all know that we should drink water. But, many people go through their days on just two to three glasses of water. Dehydration is the reason why you lack focus, energy and feel moody and tired all the time. Not to mention that you need to hydrate so that your body can work properly. So, aim to hydrate throughout your day, from the moment you wake up till the time you go to sleep.

You can easily fit 2 to 3l of water every day if you pay attention to it. You can set up an hourly reminder on your phone to remind you to drink water. Another trick is to carry a water bottle with you at all times so you’ll easily keep track of your daily water intake. Remember that eater flushes out toxins from your system, reduces inflammation and aids your health.

Step 4 Listen to your body

If there’s an issue with your health, your body will send off some warning signs. But, instead of listening, we tend to ignore these signs. Next time you feel a toothache, think od it as a warning and a reminder that your dental health needs some attention. You probably need to take care of a cavity or even use crowns to restore your smile. Find a trustworthy digital dental lab and get the most comprehensive dental health suggestions. Besides taking care of your dental health, pay attention to other warning signs and visit your GP regularly. Invest your time into preventative healthcare and your future self will thank you for that.

Step 5 Sleep right to reduce stress

Sleep should be a sacred part of our every day. But, when we have a lot of things on our plate we tend to skip on sleep so we can achieve more in a day. But, this is just a sure path to chronic tiredness and poor health, stroke and heart disease. Work on being productive during your day so you won’t have to steal from your sleep routine. Most importantly, proper sleep routine restores our body and reduces harmful stress levels. Sleep at least 7 hours every night and if you can aim to get even more. But, don’t overdo it. Find out what amount of sleep gives you enough energy and allows you to think clearly, focus easily and drop stress effortlessly.

These five steps are easy to complete and you can start right now. Aim to incorporate them into your routine to see the health benefits and improve your future.