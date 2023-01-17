Connect with us

Health

Honduran Avian Flu Emergency Declared
Advertisement

Health

Bad Breath Test: 8 Tips To Combat It

Health

Colorectal Cancer Caused By Processed Meat?

Health

Pfizer's Covid Drug Paxlovid Not Easy To Get In China

Health

Liver Disease Linked To Fast Food Consumption

Health

4 Simple Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress And Stay Calm

Health

Pfizer Bivalent COVID Shot May be Linked to Stroke, Says CDC

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID-Related Deaths In China Reach 60,000, Peak Has Passed

Health

CDC, Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases

Health

Deep Tissue Massage Therapy: 3 Ways it Can Address Muscles Stiffness and Other Complexities

Health

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Ideal Business Trip Massage Firm

Health

In Rural China, COVID Will Peak In 2-3 Months

Health

Grapefruit Salting Was Originally a Wartime Solution

Health

Thailand Looks at Rehabilitation Over Incarceration for Drug Addicts

Health

WHO Warns Of COVID Surge During Holiday Season

Health

Mosquitoes Warn NSW Health About Murray Valley Encephalitis

Health

U.S. Avian Flu Hits Grocery Stores In The West

Health

MOPH Plans to Offer Covid-19 Vaccine For Foreigners in Bangkok

Health

PREVENTING CERVICAL CANCER: 4 THINGS TO KNOW

Health

Diabetes And CKD Patients: A Layered Approach

Health

Honduran Avian Flu Emergency Declared

Published

1 min ago

on

Honduran Avian Flu Emergency Declared

(CTN News) – Honduran authorities have announced a 90-day nationwide health alert due to an outbreak of Avian Flu among pelicans in Tegucigalpa, the capital of the country.

It was also reported that 40,000 birds were also evaluated for the disease, and no obvious signs of the disease were detected in any of those birds.

The Honduran government also noted that the measure aimed at “controlling and eliminating the presence of Avian Flu in domestic and wild birds” could be extended in the future, depending on “epidemiological developments”, according to the government.

It has been reported that two outbreaks of Avian Flu (H5N1) have been detected in wild birds found dead on the seaside in Atlantida.

The number of cases reported to date has reached 98, with 93 of them being in Puerto Cortés and La Ceiba, and the other five in La Ceiba and La Ceiba, where they had to be culled because they were sick.

“During the 90 days of the declaration we will be alert for the presence of dead or sick pelicans and we ask that the population participate in this first phase in notifying us of any dead or sick pelicans,” Emergency Operations Officer Luis Florentino Martinez told reporters.

In addition to explaining that places at risk of avian flu have been fenced and the disease has not spread to domestic birds, Agriculture Secretary Laura Elena Suazo stated that the decree complied with international regulations while also pointing out that Mexico, Panama and Chile had also declared avian flu emergencies.

According to Josué Lemus, the Avian Flu Coordinator at the Epidemiology Department, boat tours had been organized as well as “visits to neighborhoods and colonies” to prevent influenza from spreading to domestic poultry.

Despite the low risk of backyard poultry populations contracting the disease, we will continue to work on the project until we have an analysis that confirms that the disease has been reduced; the risks for backyard poultry populations have been reduced, and no cases have been reported.

As part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease, about 50 pelicans were culled last Wednesday.

What are the signs of avian flu?

In humans, avian influenza symptoms vary, depending on the virus strain. Symptoms range from a mild flu like illness, sometimes with conjunctivitis (red, sore, discharging eyes), diarrhoea and abdominal pain, to a severe respiratory illness with breathing difficulties and pneumonia. Human infections may be fatal.

SEE ALSO:

Bad Breath Test: 8 Tips To Combat It

Pfizer’s Covid Drug Paxlovid Not Easy To Get In China

Colorectal Cancer Caused By Processed Meat?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading