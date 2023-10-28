Connect with us

Health

Diabetes Control With Intermittent Fasting Is Safe And Effective: A Study
Advertisement

Health

3 Different Cannabis Products You can Buy in Thailand

Health

An Outbreak Of Hepatitis Closes Schools In Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Health

Profhilo in Singapore: Understanding the Main Benefits

Health

The Different Types of ECG Tests in Singapore: Which One is the Best for You?

Health

A World of Medical Spas: A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Mesothelioma Treatment: A Cost-Effective Perspective On Choosing The Right Medication

Health

NHS pay: health Workers to begin legal fight over COVID Bonus

Health

Child Dentist in Singapore Helps Fix Dental Malocclusions in Children

Health

Climate Change Could Catastrophically Harm Human Health

Health

Exploring the Health Benefits of CBD Drops by Formula Swiss

Health

7 Power Strategies for Executive Stress Management

Health

Testing for Cancer at Home: A Game Changer in Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

Health

Dengue Mosquito Eggs' Resilience Revealed By Biochemistry

Health

The Healing Power of Rest for Neck Pain Relief

Health

What Cannabis (Marijuana) Can Do for Your Health and Wellness

Health

Does Your Health Insurance Policy Provide Coverage For Depression As Well As Other Medical Conditions

Health

For The First Time, Bird Flu Has Been Detected In The Antarctic Region

Health

Severity Of Diabetes Affects Resection Outcomes In CRC Patients

Health

Breast Cancer Must Be Detected Early In Order To Be Fought

Health

Diabetes Control With Intermittent Fasting Is Safe And Effective: A Study

Published

1 day ago

on

Diabetes Control With Intermittent Fasting Is Safe And Effective: A Study

(CTN News) – According to a study conducted by McGill University School of Public Health, people with Type-2 diabetes can lose weight and control their blood sugar levels by following a time-restricted eating plan, also known as intermittent fasting.

Researchers from the University of Illinois-Chicago, US, found that people who restricted their eating to the eight-hour window between noon and 8 p.m. Over the course of six months, participants who reduced their calorie intake by 25% each day actually lost more weight than those who were instructed to reduce their calorie intake by 25% each day.

As measured by a blood test of haemoglobin A1C, which shows changes in Diabetes blood sugar levels over a period of three months, both groups showed similar reductions in long-term blood sugar levels.

This study was published in the JAMA Network Open journal and it enrolled 75 participants into three groups: those who followed the time-restricted eating rules, those who reduced calories, and a control group.

Over a six-month period, participants’ weight, waist circumference, blood sugar levels, and other health indicators were measured to determine their health status.

Professor Krista Varady, a professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the University, said that participants in the time-restricted eating group had an easier time following the diet regime than those in the calorie-reduced eating group.

According to the researchers, this is partly due to the fact that patients with diabetes are generally advised to cut back on calories by their doctors as a first line of defence, so many of the participants likely had already tried and struggled to adhere to that kind of diet already.

However, even though the participants in the time-restricted calorie intake group were not instructed to reduce their intake of calories, they ended up doing so by eating within a fixed window during the study period.

“As a result of our study, we found that time-restricted eating may be a suitable alternative to traditional dieting for people who are unable to do the Diabete traditional diet or are exhausted by it,” Varady said.

In many cases, people who want to lose weight find it easier to count the minutes than to count the calories.

The results of the six-month study did not reveal any serious adverse events that occurred during the study period. There was no difference between the Diabetes diet and control groups when it came to the incidences of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar).

Despite the fact that the study was small, Varady said that it needs to be followed up by larger studies.

Varady said that even though the study does provide proof of concept that time-restricted eating can be safe for people with type 2 diabetes, the people with diabetes should consult their doctors before beginning a diet like this.

SEE ALSO:

Mesothelioma Treatment: A Cost-Effective Perspective On Choosing The Right Medication

NHS pay: health Workers to begin legal fight over COVID Bonus

Child Dentist in Singapore Helps Fix Dental Malocclusions in Children
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs