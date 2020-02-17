Connect with us

Thailand Launches Online Coronavirus Self-Screening Program
Thai health
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, shows visitors receiving health screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reported the development of a online self-screening program for those who fear the  Covid-19 Coronavirus. The program comes after another victim of the Covid-19 coronavirus has fully recovered and been discharged.

“The number of cases remain at 34, ” director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said.

“The number of confirmed infected patients currently under hospital care is 22, while 12 have fully recovered and been discharged. The latest being a male Chinese national.

Suwanchai also announced that the Public Health Ministry, Chiang Mai University and the National Research Council of Thailand had developed an online self-screening program people can use if they think they might be infected.

It’s a coronavirus questionnaire available in Thai, Chinese and English at http://sescimande.net/Self-Screening

On completion of the questionnaire, the user is classified as either “no risk”, “medium risk” or “high risk”.

A recommended course of action is provided for each category.

Dr Thanarak Phaliphat, said it might expand mandatory screening procedures to include people arriving from Singapore and Hong Kong. Above all where infections are on the rise at an accelerated rate.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in both locations. Also if the numbers continue to rise at this rate in the next few days, we will increase the screening level for people coming from there, ” he said.

Dr. Thanarak said that, as an extra precaution, surveillance would be intensified for anyone in tourist-popular provinces like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi and Chonburi

Online Self Screening of Coronavirus

