Authorities Warning Teens Over New Fad the “Skullbreaker Challenge”

Thai authorities are warning teenagers against copying a dangerous fad known as “Skullbreaker Challenge.” Where participants can end up with spine and head injuries, and death.

The “Skullbreaker Challenge” — has gone viral on social media. It involves tricking a participant into jumping then friends sweep the player’s legs out causing them to fall.

Thai Police said those who cause severe injuries to people can face jail terms of between two and 10 years.

Doctors described the game, which originated in South America, as “deadly. — It can harm the skull, brain and neck bones”and also lead to death. Police and doctors fear Thai teens will be exposed to the fad through clips posted on social media.

The game involves three people, with one of them persuaded to stand in the middle. That player is then asked to jump, but the two standing on either side suddenly kick out that person’s legs to make him or her fall to the ground.

Skullbreaker Challenge Extremely Dangerous

“If we find they intend to harm a person, they will receive punishments under the Criminal Code.” Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phatanacharoen said.

If a victim is seriously injured, his friends can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail. The may also have to pay a maximum fine of 200,000 baht under the law’s Section 297.

Authorities have asked parents and teachers to help prevent teens from imitating the act. Above all as they tend to spend time on video-sharing platforms and social networking sites.

Medical professionals also say “Skullbreaker Challenge” is “life-threatening. The victim’s head can hit the ground. The consequences could be horrific.

The victim’s skull will be broken and nerves will be damaged, with bleeding in the brain,” he said. The victim is also at risk of suffering severe spinal cord injuries from doing the Skullbreaker.