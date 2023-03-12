7-Day Ultimate Workout Routine For Men: Building Strength And Definition

(CTN NEWS) – Are you looking to build muscle, increase strength, and improve your fitness? Look no further than this ultimate workout routine for men.

Whether you’re just starting or are a seasoned gym-goer, these exercises will challenge your body and help you achieve your fitness goals.

Workout Routine For Men

When building a strong, muscular physique, it’s important to have a well-rounded workout routine that targets all areas of the body.

This includes upper and lower body exercises and a combination of strength training and cardio. This article will outline a comprehensive workout routine that will help you build strength, definition, and endurance.

Day 1: Upper Body

Day 1 of our workout routine will focus on the upper body, including the chest, shoulders, back, and arms.

Warm-Up

Before beginning your workout, it’s important to properly warm up your muscles to prevent injury. Begin with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as jogging or cycling, followed by dynamic stretching exercises to loosen up your muscles.

Exercise 1: Bench Press (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

The bench press targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Begin by lying on a bench with your feet flat on the floor and your hands gripping the barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lower the bar to your chest, then push it back to the starting position.

Exercise 2: Seated Shoulder Press (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

The seated shoulder press targets the shoulders and triceps. Begin by sitting on a bench with a barbell resting on your shoulders. Push the barbell above your head, then lower it to your shoulders.

Exercise 3: Lat Pulldown (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

The lat pulldown targets the back and biceps. Begin by sitting at a lat pulldown machine with your hands gripping the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Slowly raise the bar back to its starting position after pulling it down to your chest.

Exercise 4: Bicep Curls (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Bicep curls target the biceps. Standing shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, then slowly release them back down to your sides.

Exercise 5: Tricep Dips (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Tricep dips target the triceps. Begin by sitting on the edge of a bench with your hands gripping the edge behind you. Lower your body towards the floor, then push it back up to the starting position.

Day 2: Lower Body

Day 2 of our workout routine will focus on the lower body, including the legs and glutes.

Warm-Up

Before beginning your workout, warm up your muscles with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, followed by some dynamic stretching exercises.

Exercise 1: Squats (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Squats are a classic lower-body exercise that targets the legs and glutes. Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell resting on your shoulders.

Lower your body as if sitting in a chair, then push back up to the starting position.

Exercise 2: Lunges (3 sets of 8-10 reps)

Lunges target the legs and glutes. Standing shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step forward with one leg, lower your body down, then push back up to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.