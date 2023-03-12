Health
7-Day Ultimate Workout Routine For Men: Building Strength And Definition
(CTN NEWS) – Are you looking to build muscle, increase strength, and improve your fitness? Look no further than this ultimate workout routine for men.
Whether you’re just starting or are a seasoned gym-goer, these exercises will challenge your body and help you achieve your fitness goals.
When building a strong, muscular physique, it’s important to have a well-rounded workout routine that targets all areas of the body.
This includes upper and lower body exercises and a combination of strength training and cardio. This article will outline a comprehensive workout routine that will help you build strength, definition, and endurance.
Day 1: Upper Body
Day 1 of our workout routine will focus on the upper body, including the chest, shoulders, back, and arms.
Warm-Up
Before beginning your workout, it’s important to properly warm up your muscles to prevent injury. Begin with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as jogging or cycling, followed by dynamic stretching exercises to loosen up your muscles.
Exercise 1: Bench Press (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
The bench press targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Begin by lying on a bench with your feet flat on the floor and your hands gripping the barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Lower the bar to your chest, then push it back to the starting position.
Exercise 2: Seated Shoulder Press (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
The seated shoulder press targets the shoulders and triceps. Begin by sitting on a bench with a barbell resting on your shoulders. Push the barbell above your head, then lower it to your shoulders.
Exercise 3: Lat Pulldown (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
The lat pulldown targets the back and biceps. Begin by sitting at a lat pulldown machine with your hands gripping the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Slowly raise the bar back to its starting position after pulling it down to your chest.
Exercise 4: Bicep Curls (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Bicep curls target the biceps. Standing shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, then slowly release them back down to your sides.
Exercise 5: Tricep Dips (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Tricep dips target the triceps. Begin by sitting on the edge of a bench with your hands gripping the edge behind you. Lower your body towards the floor, then push it back up to the starting position.
Day 2: Lower Body
Day 2 of our workout routine will focus on the lower body, including the legs and glutes.
Warm-Up
Before beginning your workout, warm up your muscles with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, followed by some dynamic stretching exercises.
Exercise 1: Squats (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Squats are a classic lower-body exercise that targets the legs and glutes. Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell resting on your shoulders.
Lower your body as if sitting in a chair, then push back up to the starting position.
Exercise 2: Lunges (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Lunges target the legs and glutes. Standing shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Step forward with one leg, lower your body down, then push back up to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.
Exercise 3: Deadlifts (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Deadlifts target the legs, glutes, and lower back. Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell resting on the floor before you.
Bend your knees and hips to lift the barbell to your thighs, then lower it back down to the starting position.
Exercise 4: Calf Raises (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Calf raises target the calves. With a dumbbell in each hand, stand shoulder-width apart. Raise up onto the balls of your feet, then slowly lower back down to the starting position.
Day 3: Cardio
Day 3 of our workout routine will focus on cardio to improve your endurance and overall fitness.
Exercise 1: Running (30 minutes)
Running is a great way to increase your heart rate and burn calories. Begin by running at a comfortable pace for 30 minutes.
Exercise 2: Cycling (30 minutes)
Indoors or outdoors, cycling is another great cardio exercise. Begin by cycling at a comfortable pace for 30 minutes.
Exercise 3: Swimming (30 minutes)
Swimming is a low-impact cardio exercise that is easy on the joints. Begin by swimming laps for 30 minutes.
Day 4: Rest
Giving your body time to rest and recover between workouts is important. Use day 4 as a rest day to allow your muscles to recover and prepare for the next workout.
Day 5: Upper Body
Day 5 of our workout routine will focus on the upper body, including the chest, shoulders, back, and arms.
Warm-Up
Before beginning your workout, warm up your muscles with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, followed by dynamic stretching exercises.
Exercise 1: Bench Press (3 sets of 8-10 repetitions)
The incline bench press targets the upper chest, shoulders, and triceps. Begin by lying on an incline bench with your feet flat on the floor and your hands gripping the barbell slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Lower the bar to your upper chest, then push it back to the starting position.
Exercise 2: Dumbbell Flyes (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Dumbbell flyes target the chest and shoulders. Begin by lying on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Open your arms to the sides, then bring them back above your chest.
Exercise 3: Cable Rows (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Cable rows target the back and biceps. Begin by standing at a cable machine with your hands gripping the handles. Pull the handles towards your chest, then slowly release them back to the starting position.
Exercise 4: Hammer Curls (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Hammer curls target the biceps. Standing shoulder-width apart with a dumbbell in each hand, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, then slowly release them back down to your sides.
Exercise 5: Skull Crushers (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Skull crushers target the triceps. Begin by lying on a bench with a barbell above your head. Lower the barbell down towards your forehead, then push it back up to the starting position.
Day 6: Lower Body
Day 6 of our workout routine will focus on the lower body, including the legs and glutes.
Warm-Up
Before beginning your workout, warm up your muscles with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, followed by some dynamic stretching exercises.
Exercise 1: Squats (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Squats target the legs, glutes, and core. Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and a barbell resting on your upper back.
Lower your body as if sitting in a chair, keeping your knees behind your toes, then push back up to the starting position.
Exercise 2: Lunges (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Lunges target the legs, glutes, and core. With a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your feet hip-width apart.
Step forward with one leg, lowering your body until your knee is bent at a 90-degree angle, then push back up to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.
Exercise 3: Leg Press (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
The leg press targets the legs and glutes. Begin by sitting in a leg press machine with your feet on the platform. Push the platform away from your body, then slowly release it to the starting position.
Exercise 4: Glute Bridges (3 sets of 8-10 reps)
Glute bridges target the glutes and core. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat.
Lift your hips up towards the ceiling, then slowly release them back down to the starting position.
Day 7: Rest
Use day 7 as a rest day to allow your muscles to recover and prepare for the next week’s workouts.
Conclusion
A well-rounded workout routine is key to achieving your fitness goals.
Combining strength training and cardio exercises will help you build muscle, burn fat, and improve your overall health and fitness.
Remember to warm up before each workout and give your body time to rest and recover between workouts.
