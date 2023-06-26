13% Of HIV-Infected People Are Unaware Of Their Infection

(CTN News) – In spite of the fact that HIV infections can be reduced and outcomes can be improved, HIV testing is required before treatment can start.

It is estimated that approximately one out of eight people living with HIV in the United States do not know they have the disease.

This year’s theme is, Take the test and take the next step, which goes directly to the heart of the importance of knowing one’s HIV status in the first place,” said Dr. Laura Cheever of the HIV/AIDS Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration. Whether you test positive or negative, you can protect your health as long as you take the necessary precautions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV infection. Based on 2020 figures, an estimated 14,000 of these people are living in the District of Columbia.

In general, she believes that there has been a reduction of about 12% in the number of new infections since 2017 in the United States.

Despite the fact that there have been some improvements, Cheever told a reporter that there is still a long way to go. “We have a lot of tools at our disposal that can help us end this epidemic in our country.”

Here is a list of HIV testing sites that you can find online. A self-testing option is also available, which is a type of HIV test that can be taken at home and the results can be obtained from there.

The pandemic caused a lot of a big drop in HIV testing,

prevention care of all kinds, during the time when the pandemic was occurring. As a result, we have to do a lot to make up for that,” Cheever said.

In the case of those who test positive, Cheever stated that low- to no-cost treatment is available through the Ryan White HIV AIDS program for anyone who may need financial assistance in order to receive treatment.

The organization provides a variety of prevention strategies and tools which can be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, including condoms and vaccines, for people who test negative.

When I started working in care in the early 1990s, most of the people that I saw who had been diagnosed would die from it within a year or two after being diagnosed with it.

The longevity of people today can be close to that of a normal person, but it requires that they be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.”

As part of routine care, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 13 to 64 should be tested at least once for as part of their routine care.

The frequency of HIV testing should be increased for those who have had at least one sexual partner since their last HIV test, or who are having sex with someone who has no sexual history known to them.

