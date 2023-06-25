Breast Cancer Myths: 15 Common Misconceptions

(CTN News) – It is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This is why the latest edition of Medical Myths focuses on some of the most common misconceptions about breast cancer that are associated with it.

Our Medical Myths series takes a head-on approach to tackling medical misinformation and debunking it.

The mission of MNT is to clarify the myth-ridden world of health journalism through expert insight and peer-reviewed research in order to wrestle fact from fiction.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO)Trusted Source estimates that 685,000 people will die from breast cancer in 2020, while 2.3 million will be diagnosed with the disease. It was reported:

It has been estimated that by the end of 2020, there will be 7.8 million women alive who have been diagnosed with breast cancer within the last five years, making it the most prevalent cancer in the world.”

As a result of its prevalence, it could help explain why there are a wide range of myths associated with it. In this article, we will discuss 15 of the most common misconceptions that exist.

The following is a blog post by Dr. Michael Zeidman, an assistant professor of breast surgery at Mount Sinai School of Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

Dr. Crystal Fancher: She is a surgical breast oncologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center at the Margie Petersen Breast Center and an assistant professor of surgery at Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica.

Dr. Richard Reitherman, Ph.D., is the medical director of breast imaging at the MemorialCare Breast Center located at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

It has been stated that injuries to the breast do not cause breast cancer, but they can cause changes in the breast that may appear on an imaging scan as breast cancer, explained Dr. Zeidman.

He continued, “This process is called ‘fat necrosis,’ and when looking at a mammogram it can appear as a jagged mass with irregular edges, much like the appearance of a new breast cancer on a mammogram.

It is imperative that a needle biopsy be performed in order to distinguish cancer from fat necrosis.

Although underwire bras are not associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, Dr. Zeidman always recommends women wear bras without wires instead.” Dr. Zeidman explains that this is because:

