The Top 8 Essential Tools for Any Kitchen

Cooking, like any other hobby, is made better by having the best tools. Sure, you can whip up some tasty dishes with mediocre appliances, but if you want to wow your guests with restaurant-quality meals, then you’ll need some quality kitchen tools. We’ve come up with a list of the top 8 must-have kitchen essentials every chef needs to create the perfect meals, every time.

1. Great Knives

If you want to save time and energy on food prep then you’ll need to invest in a good set of knives. Quality knives cut food with less effort and less pressure on the blade, meaning you’ll not only save time but you’ll be safer in the kitchen too. While you’ll often find knives sold together in a knife block, beginners can get away with just a chef’s knife and a paring knife.

2. Knife sharpener

To go along with your new knives, you’ll need a way to keep them sharp. As we already mentioned, a good knife requires you to use less pressure when cutting food and that means you’re less likely to hurt yourself if the blade slips. While you can always pay to have your knives professionally sharpened, you can also buy an inexpensive knife sharpener online for less than $20.

3. Chopping boards

To play it safe in the kitchen and avoid cross-contamination you should always have two cutting-boards: one for raw meat and one for all other cutting. The material you choose is all about preference but if you plan on throwing your cutting boards into the dishwasher, just make sure they’re dishwasher safe first.

4. A crockpot

A crockpot is the secret weapon of any chef. For those nights when you don’t feel like cooking you can simply toss in a bunch of ingredients, set a timer and still get a wonderful dinner on the table. Many crock pots are inexpensive too with budget models starting at around $40.

5. Kitchen scale

There will come a time in your cooking or baking career when you’ll have to give up the measuring cups and opt for a kitchen scale instead. Measuring cups aren’t exact and baking is all about exact measurements. A kitchen scale will ensure you’re dosing out the correct portions every time you cook or bake.

6. Stainless steel mixing bowls

For mixing and mashing in the kitchen, mixing bowls are a must. But if you choose stainless steel for your mixing bowls they become so much more. Stainless steel won’t stain or absorb kitchen odours, it’s bacteria resistant and you can use them for everything from heating up food to baking bread.

7. Rubber spatulas

A lot of people make the mistake of using metal spatulas to flip their food. The problem with this approach is that metal utensils can actually scratch your cookware and leech all kinds of nasty chemicals into your food. To avoid this problem, simply invest in rubber spatulas that won’t risk scratching your expensive pots and frying pans.

8. Instant read thermometer

Grilling or cooking meat becomes instantly easier with a kitchen thermometer. Most meats require a precise temperature to be cooked to perfection, something that is impossible to gauge with the naked eye. Invest in a thermometer and start cooking and grilling meat the right way!

