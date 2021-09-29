What are the Essential Factors to Consider When Buying Vechain?

The processes involved when buying Vechain, as well as how to buy Vechain, aren’t complex. The first step is to create an account on a reputable exchange platform, where you can easily trade Vechain. You get to buy Vechain and trade it alongside trade pairs like USDT, BTC and ETH, among others. Once you are able to supply your email address and password, you also set up two-factor authentication to keep your account as secure as possible. This is the first step to buying Vechain on any platform, and it’s the same anywhere since the internet is running, there’s electricity and cryptocurrency is accepted in your location.

Once you’ve created your account, you might want to move to the funding of the account. This differs from platform to platform, but you can fund your account by buying USDT with fiat on the platform, or you can also buy Vechain with Ethereum or Bitcoin, depending on which option best suits you.

How does the Vechain network work: Why should I consider Vechain?

Vechain is a product management network that was developed for transparency in the production sector. It gives a detailed report of the product and the supply chain of the services via a tracked record. Vechain aims to become the topmost used token in the production and supply niche, providing an easy-to-use and secure channel to store and transfer products from producers to consumers.

Vechain tracks each of its products by providing them with a unique tracking ID monitored by the Vechain smart chip tracker, which could be an RFID tracker, a QR code or an NFC chip. This tracker helps to track every product. It’s pretty straightforward to use because it’s more like a fingerprint that could be easily attached to the product, making the process economical.

The Vechain platform focuses on four key areas:

● Anti-counterfeiting: This concept helps keep a track record of the legitimacy and quality of the tracked products on the network. So, there’s no need for being overly insensitive; the network itself prevents counterfeiting

● Supply chain management: This is one of the several objectives of the Vechain network. Your products are tracked via a reputable tracking system throughout the entire supply chain (from producer to final consumer).

● Adequate Asset management: The Vechain network has one of the secured blockchains in cryptocurrency history, and that’s not only because of its uniqueness. The network has an extensive database, and they are all monitored from a central point.

● Customer and client testimonies: Since the Vechain network serves the producers and consumers, clients and consumers alike, having detailed orientation of both users helps the network understand how to serve them better. Customers are always right, and in this case, both the clients and the consumers are the Vechain network’s customers.

Few factors to consider when buying Vechain

By now, you should know that the Vechain network consists of two different tokens; Vechain (VET) and the Vechain Thor (VTHO). The VET token is the native coin, and it’s used to secure the network and transfer/store of value, while the VTHO is used as gas to run smart contract applications. For every VET staked, you earn VTHO and all services and transactions carried out on this blockchain, depending on these two VET tokens.

The demand of the Vechain token, as well as the services on the Vechain network, is an essential factor in determining the price of VET and the VTHO token. Hence, the network uses the dual token strategy to account for the prices and growth of the Vechain ecosystem. If you are considering whether to buy Vechain or not, you should consider the Vechain applications and its commercial partnerships as these are factors that could spike the price of Vechain.

The Vechain utility is also an essential factor to consider when buying Vechain as utility helps to consciously account for any cryptocurrency’s growth. The existence of reputable partnerships with the Vechain network combined with the supply chain management apps ranging from one industry to the other would also attract both private and public institutions and investors to the Vechain network. A vital step to predicting the future price of Vechain and the changes to come on the network as a whole.

Have it in mind that Vechain is not the only supply chain token crypto. Other competitors such as OriginTrail, WaltonChain and Wabi might someday begin to challenge Vechain’s market proportion. So, string fundamental and a healthy technical analysis will go a long way in keeping you above the dip.