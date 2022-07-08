Police Commandos Arrest 15 Wanted Suspects of Violent Crimes

Police from the Special Operations Police raided 17 locations on orders from Chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, in Bangkok and in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom and Kalasin provinces.

Police commandos executed arrest warrants in 12 provinces on Thursday, arresting the son of late influential boxing promoter Klaew Thanikul, and the father of TV actors Nachat and Natcha Janthaphan.

Khom Thanikul, son of Muay Thai promoter Klaew Thanikul, often called the “metropolitan godfather,” was also detained. Vorachet Janthaphan, 63, the father of actors Nachat and Natcha, was detained, as was Vorachet Janthaphan’s son, Vorachet Janthaphan, 63.

As a result of an attack on a truck in Nonthaburi that caused injuries and damage to the vehicle, Mr. Vorachet was wanted for attempted murder and violations of the Firearms Act. In Nonthaburi’s Muang district, he was arrested at Viphawan housing estate in tambon Bang Krasor.

Nakhon Si Thammarat authorities arrested Mr. Khom, 35. The suspect was wanted in connection with the alleged killing of Ekkarong Ruengnate in front of shocked passengers at a roadside bus pavilion in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi province. The handgun he used to shoot Ekkarong was a .45 calibre. In the district of Cha-uat, he was apprehended on a road.

The house of murder suspects Sathaporn Khaopongchan in Bang Nam Phrieo district was surrounded by commandos in Chachoengsao province. In spite of this, Mr. Sathaporn was nowhere to be found in the house or in the 40-rai compound. The home was also occupied by other family members.

During a land dispute in Bang Nam Phrieo in 2007, Mr. Sathaporn allegedly shot Uthen Lornor dead. His bail was later skipped after he was arrested by police. Previously, he had been convicted of drug offences.

All suspects confessed to the charges during questioning, according to Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop. There were some who were unaware that warrants had been issued against them.

In Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, Special Operations Police commander Pol Maj Gen Phumin Phumpanmuang said Mr. Vorachet fired at the driver of a 10-wheel truck. Mr. Vorachet’s resort was visible from the driver’s parked vehicle.

Mr. Vorachet was arrested after the attack and a lower court sentenced him to five years in jail. He claimed the gunshots were accidental and was allowed bail to appeal. He failed to show up to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling. In 2017, he opened a YouTube channel which had more than 100,000 followers.

In 2019, Mr. Khom fired shots at a vagabond outside a roadside pavilion in Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi for stress relief. His arrest was confirmed by the Special Operations Police commander in Nakhon Si Thammarat. In this operation, he was in charge.

Among the other arrests was Thosaphol Udomdee, 42, who was charged with murder, setting a body alight, and destroying a corpse. Using a knife, he attacked a former air force officer who had refused to pay for a motorcycle tyre repair. According to him, the man tried to intimidate him before fleeing.

It is alleged that the suspect conspired with four accomplices to run down the man with a pickup truck. His body was set on fire after he was beaten and driven over with a pickup. Khon Kaen had been searching for Mr. Thosaphol for 15 years before he was arrested.