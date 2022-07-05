Cannabis Smuggler From Thailand Arrested In Bali

(CTN News) – Last week, a Brazilian man was arrested for smuggling 9.1 grams of cannabis from Thailand into Bali. He was arrested just days after the Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta warned Thais against bringing cannabis into Indonesia, where they could face harsh penalties, including the death penalty, for smuggling it.

Cannabis has recently been decriminalized in Thailand, and all parts of the marijuana plant have been delisted as illicit narcotics. Cannabis is now widely available in shops and vendors across the country.

Thailand’s relaxed marijuana laws require cannabis to remain within its borders. According to the 25-year-old Brazilian student, he misunderstood this crucial point. It may not be accepted by the Indonesian court.

In Indonesia, which has some of the strictest drug laws in the world, drug offenders can face fines of up to 1 billion Indonesian rupiah (2.3 million baht), jail sentences ranging from 5 years to life imprisonment, or even the death penalty.

In an attempt to pass through Indonesian border security, the man tried to carry four packages labeled “SUPERMAO” (which means “Super High” in Thai).

Under Article 113:1 and Article 111:1 of Indonesia’s Narcotics Law, he was arrested and charged with importing an illegal narcotic. He is being held at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Detention Center. A 15-year prison sentence and hefty fines are likely.

In his confession, he said he bought the goods in Thailand. Because he had previously lived in Thailand and the goods were for his consumption.

In his ignorance, he brought marijuana to Indonesia,” said Kadek Darmawan, Head of the Narcotics Investigation Unit at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

