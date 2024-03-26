Nigerian Busted With 1,390 Grams of Cocaine at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Customs authorities from the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) caught a male Nigerian passenger traveling from Qatar at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport carrying 1,390 grams of cocaine.

Upon arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the suspect displayed suspicious behavior and was subjected to a thorough search. His stomach had sixty-nine cocaine pods weighing 1,390 grams and worth 4,170,000 baht.

The arresting police documented the confiscation and turned the suspect over to the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further prosecution.

Mr. Thirach Attanawanich, Director General of Customs, indicated that in accordance with the government’s rigorous anti-drug strategy, he has asked officials to increase their vigilance in monitoring all channels of drug smuggling.

Mr. Thirach informed Thai media that drug smuggling into Thailand is a serious danger to the country’s security and law enforcement.

Authorities have fiercely combated drug gang members’ use of sophisticated techniques to bring illicit narcotics into the nation. In recent years, Thailand has experienced significant cocaine seizures and busts, shining light on the country’s drug trafficking problem.

Law enforcement authorities have made tremendous progress in intercepting illicit drug shipments, resulting in the arrest of traffickers and the confiscation of substantial amounts of cocaine.

These operations not only demonstrate the scope of drug trafficking activities, but also the techniques used by authorities to disrupt and dismantle drug networks.

According to Mr. Thirach, preventing cocaine smuggling into Thailand necessitates international cooperation and competent law enforcement.

He said recent busts and arrests illustrate the persistent problems of intercepting drug trafficking activities. It is clear that a united approach is critical to reducing the flow of illicit substances into the country.