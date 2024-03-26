Connect with us

Crime

5 Mongolian Nationals Arrested for Pickpocketing Tourists in Bangkok and Pattaya
Advertisement

Crime

Woman Busted for Facilitating US$1.3 Million Scam with Mule Accounts

Crime

Thailand Sentences Temple Monk to 468 Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Crime

New Zealanders Who Attacked Police Officer in Phuket to Be Blacklisted

Crime

Briton,44 Busted in Chiang Mai For Dealing Drugs Over Telegram App

Crime Southern Thailand

Police Find Russian Man Stabbed to Death in Phuket

Crime Southern Thailand

New Zealanders Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting a Police Officer

News Crime

Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

Crime News Southern Thailand

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

Crime Regional News

Swiss Man Refuses Bail After Brutally Assaulting 58-Year-Old Woman

Crime

Swiss Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Thai Woman in Southern Thailand

Crime Chiang Rai News

Bikers Busted With 1.9 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Resort

Crime

Swiss Man in Phuket Deputes Assault Charge Denies Kicking Woman

Crime

Customs Officials Seize 7.2Kg of Heroin at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

News Crime Regional News

Authorities Seize Over $9 Million in Assets from Illegal Online Gambling Network

News Crime

Thai Woman Suspected in Taiwanese Gangland Murder Apprehended in Cambodia

News Crime Regional News

Former Police Chief Indicted for Helping Red Bull Avoiding Criminal Charges

News Crime

Police Reveal Murderers of Taiwanese Man Fled to Cambodia

News Crime Northern Thailand

Hilltribe Women Posing a Pregnant Busted With 21Kg of Raw Opium

Crime

Police Officer Brutally Stabs 2 Women, Killing One Injuring Other

Crime

5 Mongolian Nationals Arrested for Pickpocketing Tourists in Bangkok and Pattaya

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

6 seconds ago

on

5 Mongolian Nationals Arrested for Pickpocketing Tourists in Bangkok and Pattaya

(CTN News) – Several Mongolian nationals have been arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya by the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau on suspicion of pickpocketing tourists at major tourist attractions.

On the weekend of March 11th, Nongprue police initiated an investigation after a Chinese tourist, Mrs. Sun Yueying (71), reported that she had been robbed while exploring the Pattaya Floating Market earlier in the day. The victim’s purse, containing 21,000 Yuan and 1,800 Thai baht, was stolen.

Bangkok: Hub of Tourist Attractions and Pickpocketing Incidents

It is reported by authorities that the suspects operated in teams. They first searched for targets, secretly opened the bags of the targets, and concealed their actions by using umbrellas.

434113620 929096942556458 6579040698699691949 n

The investigation revealed that the suspects had committed similar crimes in Bangkok and Pattaya at several tourist attractions, shopping malls, and BTS Skytrain stations.

The Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau met on March 23rd to apprehend five Mongolians at a Bangkok On Nut hotel.

The suspects were identified as those who were subject to arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, which included Mr. Naidan Nansalmaa (32), Mr. Gangzorig Avirmed (25), and Mr. Amabold Dorikhorol (24).

434211201 929096932556459 2830002045993850153 n

There has been a confession by all three of them about their crimes and involvement in pickpocketing the Chinese tourist in Pattaya.

As a result of the investigation, the visas of five suspects have been revoked, and they have also been blacklisted from Thailand. They are in the midst of deportation proceedings.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies