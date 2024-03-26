5 Mongolian Nationals Arrested for Pickpocketing Tourists in Bangkok and Pattaya

(CTN News) – Several Mongolian nationals have been arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya by the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau on suspicion of pickpocketing tourists at major tourist attractions.

On the weekend of March 11th, Nongprue police initiated an investigation after a Chinese tourist, Mrs. Sun Yueying (71), reported that she had been robbed while exploring the Pattaya Floating Market earlier in the day. The victim’s purse, containing 21,000 Yuan and 1,800 Thai baht, was stolen.

Bangkok: Hub of Tourist Attractions and Pickpocketing Incidents

It is reported by authorities that the suspects operated in teams. They first searched for targets, secretly opened the bags of the targets, and concealed their actions by using umbrellas.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had committed similar crimes in Bangkok and Pattaya at several tourist attractions, shopping malls, and BTS Skytrain stations.

The Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau met on March 23rd to apprehend five Mongolians at a Bangkok On Nut hotel.

The suspects were identified as those who were subject to arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, which included Mr. Naidan Nansalmaa (32), Mr. Gangzorig Avirmed (25), and Mr. Amabold Dorikhorol (24).

There has been a confession by all three of them about their crimes and involvement in pickpocketing the Chinese tourist in Pattaya.

As a result of the investigation, the visas of five suspects have been revoked, and they have also been blacklisted from Thailand. They are in the midst of deportation proceedings.