Connect with us

Crime

Dennis Rader BTK Killer Documentary, I'M A GOOD PERSON WHO DID SOME BAD THINGS ...
Advertisement

Crime News Southern Thailand

Man Shoots and Kills 2 Seafood Vendors, Injures 3 Others

Crime Trending News

Ahmaud Arbery - Those Who killed Ahmaud Arbery Get Life Sentences

Crime News

District Court Judge Gets a Slap-on-the-Hand for Drunk Driving

Crime News Southern Thailand

Thai Police Discover Cache of Firearms During Drug Raid

Crime News

Stepfather Admits to Beating 6-Year-Old Boy to Death

Crime News

Police Arrest 42 People, Including 3 Baccarat Dealers For Illegal Gambling

Crime News

Tourist from Israel to be Deported for Fleeing Hotel Quarantine

Crime News

Drug Runner Crashes Pickup into House During Police Chase

Crime Trending News

Denver Shooting – Denver and Lakewood Victims of a Mass Shooting

Crime

Dennis Rader BTK Killer Documentary, I’M A GOOD PERSON WHO DID SOME BAD THINGS …

Published

9 mins ago

on

Dennis Rader BTK Killer

Dennis Rader BTK Killer has an interesting take on himself – he’s a monster as well as a kind person.

During a new, Dick Wolf documentary on A&E — “BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” — Rader discusses his murder spree and the motivation behind it with a psychologist.

BTK is short for bind, torture, kill, and the self-proclaimed BTK killer describes himself as neither a monster nor a kind individual.

The fact that Rader, a church leader, pled guilty in 2005 to killing 10 people to satisfy his sexual fantasies is well known, which lasted from 1974 to 1991.

Dennis Rader BTK Killer

` Getty

Rader spent a decade interacting with Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a psychologist. In the maximum-security prison where Rader will remain for the rest of his life, they corresponded, spoke by phone, and sometimes in person.

According to Ramsland, Dennis Rader BTK Killer’s story contradicts the public perception of serial killers … He was a family man. He volunteered in his church. He was part of his community. He had a job. So we should be careful about the stereotype we form about these types of criminals.”

She added on to say, “There was no particular reason in Dennis Rader BTK Killer‘ case. There was no trauma. He was an all-American boy, the oldest of four children, who played on his farm. So where did it all come from?

Dennis Rader BTK Killer

Getty

When he was captured, Rader viewed himself as a victim, according to the psychologist.

Rader processed his acts this way, according to her… His “Factor X” is how he distances himself from criminal responsibility. For the most part, he does not view himself as a monster. To be sure, he certainly was a monster when he selected a victim and carried out his crimes. But he does not consider himself to be a monster.

Source: USNIB

‘Monsters at Work’ Episodes 1 & 2 Review

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?