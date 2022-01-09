Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Man Shoots and Kills 2 Seafood Vendors, Injures 3 Others
Crime

Published

21 mins ago

on

A manhunt has been launched for the man who is said to have opened fire on seafood vendors at a market in downtown Phuket on Friday, killing two people and wounding three more.

Police reported that the shooting took place at about 10 am at the Kaset market in Muang district.

When police officers and rescue workers arrived on the scene they found a man and a woman who had been shot several times and on the ground near a seafood vendor stall. The rescue workers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on both of them before sending them to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Another three people – two men and a woman – were injured by gunfire. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Bangkok Post reported that the two severely injured victims from the seafood stall later died in hospital.

The perpetrator of the shooting has been identified as seafood vendor Mr Maneenop Meethong by police investigators.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out between the suspect, his family members and the owner of a local shrimp stall in which the suspect was involved. The man left the wet market and returned with a gun to open fire. He then fled the scene.

Police initially believed the shooting was motivated by a dispute about customer loyalty. Because the businesses operated similarly, but other motives have not been ruled out.

Police are now on the hunt for the gunman.

