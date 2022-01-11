Robert Durst, the Millionaire Murderer, has Died in Prison

He said that his death was caused by “natural causes” and that he suffered from a number of medical conditions.

Unknowingly, the US real estate heir turned fugitive confessed in an HBO crime documentary series about himself.

Apparently, he murdered her in order to stop her from talking to the police about the disappearance of his wife. Police suspect, he killed two others as well.

In September, Durst pleaded guilty to killing his friend Susan Berman and was sentenced to death as a California prisoner.

Robert Durst, a 78-year-old millionaire convicted murderer, has passed away in prison, according to his lawyer.

Berman, who was Durst’s longtime confidante and spokeswoman, was shot to death by him in 2000.

Due to the Covid pandemic, his trial had been postponed for over a year. According to his trial lawyer, he was placed on a ventilator two days after his sentencing and admitted to hospital with Covid.

In the 2015 HBO documentary series The Jinx, a recording of Robert Durst confessing was used to investigate him after his family owned a number of skyscrapers in New York City. Durst’s family also owned an investment in the World Trade Center.

In an apparent hot mic moment, he said, “What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course.”

Nine months after killing Berman, he is accused of murdering his neighbor, Morris Black, while living as a fugitive in Texas.

Hurst claimed to have shot him accidentally before dismembering his body and throwing the pieces into Galveston Bay.

In Pennsylvania, he was just a few miles from where he went to university, where he had been on a 45-day manhunt for shoplifting a chicken sandwich from a grocery store. Cash and cannabis were found in his rental car, as well as Black’s driving license.

In 2003, he argued self-defense at his trial, and he was acquitted after arguing that he fled because he thought his story would not be believed.

In addition, Robert Durst is suspected of killing his wife Kathie Durst, whose remains have never been found. Kathie has been legally declared dead since 2017.