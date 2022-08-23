Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

(CTN News) – Social media users posted video footage showing three Arkansas police officers beating a South Carolina man. In response to the incident, two Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies have been suspended.

A Mulberry police officer has been placed on leave, according to the Crawford County sheriff and Mulberry police chief. An incident that occurred outside an Arkansas convenience store occurred at about 10:30 in the morning outside the store on Sunday morning.

A police report indicates that a man was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry, Arkansas, according to a report from the Mulberry police department.

It’s been widely reported that the Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident after the video was widely distributed on social media after it was posted.

Video of Arkansas Police brutality

According to the time stamp on the Reddit post, the 35-second video of three Arkansas police officers appearing to beat a person appeared not long after the incident.

There are three police officers on top of a man under arrest punching him in the head and kneeing him several times in the video. She is ordered to stop recording by an officer who points at her.

The video has been commented on more than 9,000 times since then.

What is the name of the man in the Arkansas police video?

He is identified in the video as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He is seen lying on the ground beneath two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer.

A news release from the Arkansas Police Sunday night stated:

“The Arkansas Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man.”

Worcester was taken to a hospital for examination and treatment. He was later booked at the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren, state police said.

In what capacity are the Arkansas police involved?

A Facebook post by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday revealed the names of the two deputies and the Mulberry police officer.

In the video, the deputies were identified as Zack King and Levi White, and the Mulberry officer as Thell Riddle.

