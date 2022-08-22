Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Police officers in central Thailand have taken down a major drug trafficking gang and arrested five suspects, seizing 3.4 million meth tablets and impounding 15 million baht in assets.

Pol Lt-Gen Jiraphat Phumichit, said Sunday that the gang used a car, disguised as a school vehicle, to transport meth tablets from the border areas of Chiang Rai, Thailand to a warehouse in Pathum Thani province.

The meth tablets were then transported to the deep south of Thailand for distribution to other countries.

Pathum Thani police commander Pol Maj-Gen Chumpol Charnchanayothin said they got their first break on July 18th when they stopped a car bearing a school sticker and seized 320,000 meth tablets.

As a result of the investigation, two more suspects were arrested on July 27th, one million meth tablets were seized, and three others were arrested on Friday as they were allegedly transporting the drugs.

Upon receiving information from the suspects, police in Uttaradit Thailand searched a rented house and found 2.4 million meth tablets.