Crime
Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested
Police officers in central Thailand have taken down a major drug trafficking gang and arrested five suspects, seizing 3.4 million meth tablets and impounding 15 million baht in assets.
Pol Lt-Gen Jiraphat Phumichit, said Sunday that the gang used a car, disguised as a school vehicle, to transport meth tablets from the border areas of Chiang Rai, Thailand to a warehouse in Pathum Thani province.
The meth tablets were then transported to the deep south of Thailand for distribution to other countries.
Upon receiving information from the suspects, police in Uttaradit Thailand searched a rented house and found 2.4 million meth tablets.
