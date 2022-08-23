Connect with us

Crime News

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand
Advertisement

Crime

Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

Crime News

Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime News

Call Center #2 Boss Extradited from Albania to Thailand

Crime

Brittney Griner Discusses Her Chaotic Arrest and Medical Marijuana Prescription

Crime News

Police Arrest 4 Teachers for Sexually Abusing Minors

Crime News

Father Shoots and Kills Drug Addicted Son

Crime News

Police Charged in 6 Million Baht Bail Scam for Briton

Crime

Uvalde Shooting Proves Gun Laws Matter, Says Report Official.

Crime

Mother Arrested for Sexually Procuring 9 Year Old Daughter

Crime

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Avatar of CTN News

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

A 25-year-old woman in Pattaya, Thailand has been arrested for punching an American in the face and then biting his ear off on a baht bus(songthaew).

Miss Kannika Kamton, 25, hopped onto the Baht Bus after it stopped at a traffic light while “severely intoxicated from alcohol”.

Passengers watched in horror as the woman punched the American man in the face then sunk her teeth into his right ear lobe, biting it off before swallowing it.

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Mr. Charoen Sae Lim, 55, was treated at the scene by volunteer rescue workers before being sent to the hospital for stitches.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula told the Pattaya Mail that an officer took control of the crazed woman.

However, she kicked him with her feet and resisted arrest, so extra help was needed to restrain her.

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

She was handcuffed in the back of a Pattaya police pickup truck and taken to the police station to sober up. Once sober she would be charged with aggravated assault.

The next day, Mr. Charoen told reporters he had just arrived in the resort town of Pattaya and was taking the baht bus from Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao to Walking Street.

As the pickup stopped at a traffic light on South Road, Miss Kannika, in shorts and a flimsy blouse, jumped off a motorbike she was riding pillion on and climbed onto the baht bus, plopping herself on Charoen’s lap and hugging him.

The American pushed her off, which set off into a drunken rage. She started attacking him, punching him in the face, she then bit off a piece of his ear.

Miss Kannika’s motive for the alleged attack currently remain unclear.

Thailand’s Dengue Fever Cases Nearly Doubled in the Past Month
Related Topics:
Continue Reading