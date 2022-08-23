Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

A 25-year-old woman in Pattaya, Thailand has been arrested for punching an American in the face and then biting his ear off on a baht bus(songthaew).

Miss Kannika Kamton, 25, hopped onto the Baht Bus after it stopped at a traffic light while “severely intoxicated from alcohol”.

Passengers watched in horror as the woman punched the American man in the face then sunk her teeth into his right ear lobe, biting it off before swallowing it.

Mr. Charoen Sae Lim, 55, was treated at the scene by volunteer rescue workers before being sent to the hospital for stitches.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula told the Pattaya Mail that an officer took control of the crazed woman.

However, she kicked him with her feet and resisted arrest, so extra help was needed to restrain her.

She was handcuffed in the back of a Pattaya police pickup truck and taken to the police station to sober up. Once sober she would be charged with aggravated assault.

The next day, Mr. Charoen told reporters he had just arrived in the resort town of Pattaya and was taking the baht bus from Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao to Walking Street.

As the pickup stopped at a traffic light on South Road, Miss Kannika, in shorts and a flimsy blouse, jumped off a motorbike she was riding pillion on and climbed onto the baht bus, plopping herself on Charoen’s lap and hugging him.

The American pushed her off, which set off into a drunken rage. She started attacking him, punching him in the face, she then bit off a piece of his ear.

Miss Kannika’s motive for the alleged attack currently remain unclear.