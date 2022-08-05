Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Police forensics investigators have identified two murdered bodies found buried in a shallow grave in northeastern Thailand. The victims have been identified as a Nigerian man and a Vietnamese woman.

The serial number of the Vietnamese woman’s silicone breast implants and the Nigerian man’s fingerprint assisted in identifying the victims.

Nakhon Ratchasima police reported that the implant was sent to Vietnam. They later coordinated with the Vietnamese embassy in Bangkok to help examine the woman’s fingerprints.

There was a match between the results and that of Nguyen Thi Van, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman.

Police also checked the man’s fingerprints with Immigration police, and the results showed that the body belonged to 38-year-old Anabon Chka Hen from Nigeria.

Police are now investigating to determine what led to their murders.

A wild mushroom harvester discovered their bodies on the evening of July 28. The man noticed a fresh pile of earth covered with branches about 500 metres off Highway 224. Both bodies were naked and covered with a layer of cement.

A forensic examination revealed that the Vietnamese woman had distinctive tattoos on her back, wrist, legs, and arms, including one with a diamond-studded crown.

Officers recovered some cartridges and bullets within two metres of the grave where the bodies were discovered.

Gang Shootout

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a gunfight between two gangs in a car park in northeastern Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani late on Wednesday night.

Two gangs clashed in the Nikorn Thani market car park near the Muang district branch of Big C superstore along Chayangkul Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found seven young men with bullet wounds, aged between 20 and 25 years old. The patients were rushed to three nearby hospitals. Thai media reported that two of them had been shot in the head and body and had been pronounced dead.

Approximately 70 spent cartridges were found scattered throughout the parking lot. A total of five vehicles were damaged.

It was reported to police that two groups of young men engaged in a noisy argument. The quarrel quickly escalated into violence, with several gunshots being fired. There were several minutes of continuous gunfire.