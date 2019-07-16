Police Seize Over a Ton of Crystal Meth “ICE” in Raids Across Thailand

BANGKOK – Drug suppression Police in Thailand said they have seized more than a ton of crystal meth “Ice” and over 10 million methamphetamine tablets in a series of drug raids.

Thai authorities often make several large seizures a year of methamphetamine and other drugs, usually arresting low-level traffickers and drivers.

Police said in statement Monday that they arrested eight people for trafficking over 5 million methamphetamine pills, 600 kilograms of crystal meth, 15.4 kilograms of heroin and 51 kilograms of ketamine.

Police said they seized 459 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine last week that they suspect originated from neighboring Myanmar.

In Chiang Mai province, police said a firefight between officers and drug traffickers broke out last Wednesday night while officers were tracking the traffickers in a forest.

Police said they found the dead body of one drug trafficker Thursday lying next to a pistol.

They seized around 5 million methamphetamine tablets, around 10 kilograms of crystal meth and 10 kilograms of ketamine, as well as a pistol and a cellphone.

In a separate case also last Wednesday, police arrested six people for trafficking drugs to southern Thailand.

Police said they seized 58 kilograms of crystal meth hidden in a secret compartment in a pickup truck.

Police also seized 898,000 methamphetamine tablets on July 1 at a pickup truck that traffickers had abandoned.

The U.N.’s anti-drug agency said in March that production of crystal meth “ICE” is skyrocketing in Thailand, with prices dropping and usage expanding.

Thai military-led crackdown in the northern jungles of the kingdom’s section of Chiang Rai’s notorious “Golden Triangle” has blocked drug route south.

But with big money to be made, the narco gangs have carved new routes west and east through Laos and across the Mekong.

Source: AP