Canadian Man Found With His Throat Slashed in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI – Police have reported the death of a 60 year-old Canadian man at guesthouse in Suthep district, Wednesday. Suthep is a popular district for expats in Chiang Mai City.

The house keeper discovered the Canadian Kevin Thomas, 60 on the bathroom floor, with his throat cut.

According to the house keeper who reported the case, Thomas had been staying alone at this apartment for several months.

Police found no signs of struggle or robbery in the room. They are looking into whether he died from suicide or murdered.

There was a slash wound on his neck which has not yet been determined whether it was self-inflicted, Thai media reported.

His cause of death has not been concluded, as the body has only just been sent for a post mortem examination.

In other news, Police in Chiang Mai have found the body of a man that went missing during a flood.

On August 28th, the body of a man was discovered in a stream near an elephant camp in Chiang Mai. Police were unable to identify but estimated that he was in his 40s. Three men went missing from village 3 days ago while hunting in the forest when a flash flood occurred. Police suspected the body might be one of them. The body has been sent for autopsy to verify the theory.

Police Photos from Canadian Kevin Thomas’s Room in Northern Thailand