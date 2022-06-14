Indian Teenager Kills himself For Being Mocked by Cousins Over Losing PUBG Game

(CTN News) – A 15-year-old boy from Machilipatnam in Indian City Andhra Pradesh reportedly committed suicide after being mocked for losing a PUBG mobile match.

ID != 141683 && $post->ID != 141695 && $post->ID != 141688) { ?>

An alleged young boy killed himself after his cousins mocked him for losing a game of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

A 15-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh, India, died after being teased by his cousins for losing a game, India Today reported.

On Saturday, the incident occurred. He was playing a PUBG game with his cousins when they started mocking him, according to the police. This made the boy more upset when his father asked him not to play the game.

During the night, the boy slept in his room all alone and hung himself from the ceiling fan as he slept.

Another boy allegedly killed his mother earlier this month when he was forbidden to play PUBG by his mother. According to the police, the boy hid the body for two days in a room.

Related CTN News:

ID != 141683 && $post->ID != 141695 && $post->ID != 141688) { ?>