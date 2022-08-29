MoviePass 2.0 — Another Chance to Subscribe to Movie Tickets

(CTN News) – MoviePass used to offer movie fans a “too good to be true” deal. Every day, subscribers could see one movie in theaters for $10 a month.

Unfortunately, wasn’t as good as it seemed. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020, unable to sustain its business model of unlimited movie tickets for $10.

MoviePass is relaunching its subscriber service under a new management team. If you’ve been missing your Subscription, you may want to check out 2.0.

About MoviePass 2.0

The founder of MoviePass is back. He sold to another company in 2018.

With a new business model, Spikes is determined to make a success.

Check out The Wonder of Tech’s article – Watch a Movie Every Day for $10.

Movie Pass 2.0 will have three pricing tiers.an purchase movie credits for $10, $20, or $30 per month. It will no longer be possible to watch unlimited movies a month.

Opening weekend blockbusters: what do you want? Older movies or movies showing midweek will cost more credits. The number of credits is up to the subscriber. A movie can then be credited.

Signing Up for Movie Pass 2.0

Starting Thursday, August 25, people can sign up for Movie Pass 2.0’s waitlist.

463,000 people joined the waitlist within 24 hours. Within 15 minutes of launching, 30,000 people signed up.

You can add your email address to the waitlist for until midnight tonight. The waitlist will then be closed during the beta period.

The U.S. launch of is scheduled for Labor Day, September 5.

Despite signing up for the waitlist, you may not be chosen for using the beta period.

Each MoviePass subscriber who signs up during the beta period will receive 10 guest invitations that they can give to friends who may be interested in subscribing.

Availability

Movie Pass subscribers can use their credits at any theater at launch. “Our digital, subscription-based ticketing platform lets users see movies at any location and drives revenue to theaters,” says Movie Pass.

By using the app, subscribers are able to purchase movie tickets. In addition, will mail subscribers a MasterCard that can be used at movie theaters that accept MasterCards to purchase movie tickets.

As of right now, Movie Pass has not revealed the pricing structure for its credits.

Your Thoughts

welcome return to the market? Are you a subscriber to the original service?

Is MoviePass 2.0 of interest to you? Are you in favor of using credits rather than seeing an unlimited number of films?

