Nokia Repurchases Own Shares On August 29, 2022

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 29.08.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 29 August 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* XHEL 224,045 4.82 CEUX 19,371 4.82 AQEU 6,816 4.81 TQEX 1,768 4.82 Total 252,000 4.82

*Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years.

The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

The total cost of transactions executed on 29 August 2022 was EUR 1,215,270.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 81,512,737 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

