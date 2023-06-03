Wegman’s Store Will Close At Natick Mall Citing A “Non-Traditional Location”

(CTN News) – In a statement issued Thursday, Wegmans, one of the most recognized grocery chains in the country, said it plans to close one of its Natick Mall locations due to difficulties attracting enough customers.

It was announced in a press release that Wegmans will announce an official closure date for the Worcester Street store later this summer, the company said in a statement.

A spokesperson stated, “Unfortunately, this non-traditional location is not attracting enough customers to make our business model viable.”

Wegmans said Thursday that it informed all of its store employees of the situation throughout the day and assured them that their jobs are safe.

At the Natick store, Wegman’s employs 365 people – 142 full-time and 223 part-time – and all of them are being offered positions at other locations in the Boston region, according to the grocery store chain.

Five other Wegmans stores are located in the Greater Boston area, and the company said it does not intend to close any of those stores in the near future. A number of these stores can be found in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough, and Westwood.

In addition to loving the Natick community and its customers, MacKendrick said that the company is keen on finding new store locations in the area for the future.

As a result, we hope to continue to serve our Natick customers through our e-commerce offerings as well as our other locations in the area in the meantime.”

The company said it identified Natick as an ideal location for a store in 2009, but could not find a site that met its criteria until the Natick Mall location became available in October 2010.

Wegman’s Natick Wegmans opened in 2018 and is’ first multi-level store located within a large mall in the United States, according to the company. In terms of square footage, it is one of the largest offices in the company, with a total of 134,000 square feet.

Consumer Checkbook published a report last December rating as the Boston area’s second-highest-quality grocery store chain, but it also noted that Wegmans’ prices are 12% higher than those of comparable grocery stores.

