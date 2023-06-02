Connect with us

Business

GameStop Partners With Telos Foundation To Grow Web3 Gaming
Advertisement

Business

The Bidder At SVB Securities Sale Is a Lone Individual

Business

With Ring And Alexa, Amazon Must Pay Over $30 Million Over Privacy Claims

Tech Business

Nvidia Stock: The Rocket Ship To Financial Prosperity - Get On Board Now!

Learning Business How To

Inbound Links: How To Earn Quality Inbound Links For SEO Success

Business

The Impact of Cambodia's Real Estate Tax on Investors in 2023

Business

As Elon Musk Lands In Beijing, He Praises The Chinese Space Program

Business

In India, Amazon Tests Payments For Dine-In Meals

Business

3 Reasons a Beach Party Boosts Team Morale

Business

NDB Just Set A Record With Its $8.5 Billion "Panda Bond"

Business

Debt Ceiling Deal Pushes For Lawmakers' Support

Tech Business

The Pros and Cons of Investing in Stocks in 2023: A Comprehensive Guide

Business

How Forex Cards Can Impact Your International Travel Expenses: A Comprehensive Guide

Business

Turkey's Lira Sinks To Near Record Lows As Erdogan Wins Re-Election

Business

Boost Your Sales by 30% with Effective CRM Software Implementation

Business

Experts Share the Top 3 Spread Trading Strategies for Commodities

Business

Amazon Defers Campus Hire Offer Letters Until Next Year

Business

FHA Streamline Refinance: Criteria, Process & Documents You Need To Apply

Business Tech

Asana vs. Monday: Choosing The Right Project Management Tool For Your Business

Business

10 Must-Have Tools For Every Social Media Content Creator

Business

GameStop Partners With Telos Foundation To Grow Web3 Gaming

Published

25 seconds ago

on

GameStop Partners With Telos Foundation To Grow Web3 Gaming

(CTN News) – A leading game retailer, GameStop (NYSE: GME), has announced a new partnership with The Telos Foundation to extend its Web3 gaming offerings through a partnership with the organization behind the layer 1 blockchain, Telos.

GameStop’s upcoming Web3 game launchpad Playr will allow Web3 games utilizing Telos’ decentralized blockchain infrastructure to easily connect to GameStop’s Web3 game platform, providing a new means for mainstream gaming to distribute Web3 games.

AJ Dinger, the Telos Foundation’s business development head, said in a press release that the collaboration would have a significant impact on onboarding new users into the Web3 gaming ecosystem by using Telos’ robust network infrastructure.

In Dinger’s view, this collaboration will serve as a significant catalyst for attracting new users to Web3. With the combination of GameStop Playr and Web3 games that utilize Telos’ high-performance blockchain infrastructure, we can break down a number of barriers that currently prevent Web2 players from embracing Web3 games.”

There was a 10% jump in the native token of Telos, TLOS, after the news broke before reverting back.

As GameStop has steadily moved away from its brick and mortar strategy, it is now focusing more on a digital expansion, which includes web-based gaming, which is a part of their digital expansion.

As part of the partnership with Immutable X, which is a layer 1 blockchain, it announced in February 2022 that the two companies would collaboratively build a non-fungible token (NFT) market for trading game assets within the game.

In October 2022, after having operated in public beta mode since July 20, 2022, the GameStop marketplace will be officially launched to the general public after having operated in public beta mode since July 20, 2022.

With the launch of their self-managed NFT and crypto wallets in May 2022, the retailer release their own self-custodial wallets as part of the launch.

SEE ALSO:

The Bidder At SVB Securities Sale Is a Lone Individual

With Ring And Alexa, Amazon Must Pay Over $30 Million Over Privacy Claims

The Impact of Cambodia’s Real Estate Tax on Investors in 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs