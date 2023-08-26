Connect with us

Business

Rite Aid Corporation Is Preparing To File For Bankruptcy: A Report
Advertisement

Business

How to Build a Successful New Business with a Strong Sales Program

Business

Instacart's S-1 Filing Has Provided Us With 5 Key Takeaways

Cryptocurrency Business

FTX Addresses Security Breach Linked With Bankruptcy Case Claims Facilitator Kroll

Business

After Rolex Buys Bucherer, Watches Of Switzerland Shares Plunge By a Quarter

Business

In This Year's Walmart Superstores, Wing Drone Deliveries Will Be Available

Business

T-Mobile Complains About AT&T's MLB Games On Tuesday Claim

Business

Investors Prepare For AMC's Conversion As Stocks Plunge

Business

Nvidia Reports $13.5 Billion In Revenue For Q2 As Stock Soars

Business News

Thailand Moves to Boot Facebook Out of Kingdom Over Scam Ads

Business

How Thailand Compares To the US in Consumer Debt

Business

Due To Slowing Demand, Bath & Body Works Sees Steeper Sales Declines

Business

Peloton Shares Drop 20% After a Bigger Loss Than Expected, a Recall, And Seasonality

Business

How to Make Your Gym Business a Success

Business

How To Pay For Pet Care In An Emergency With Mobile Loan App

Business

UK's Corporate Elite Paid Millions as People Grapple With Food Cost

Business

VA Home Loans in Texas

Business

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week

Business

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023's Biggest IPO

Business How To

How To Create A Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy For Business Growth

Business

Rite Aid Corporation Is Preparing To File For Bankruptcy: A Report

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Rite Aid Corporation Is Preparing To File For Bankruptcy: A Report

(CTN News) – According to reports, Rite Aid, one of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains facing an onslaught of lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, plans to file for bankruptcy protection, according to a report.

According to The Wall Street Journal, inciting sources familiar with the matter, the multibillion-dollar debt load of the company, as well as pending lawsuits alleging the company oversupplied prescription painkillers, will be covered under the Chapter 11 filing.

As a spokesperson for Rite Aid told FOX Business, the company does not comment on rumors or speculations regarding the company.

There was no immediate response from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the law firm that is reportedly handling the restructuring, to FOX Business’ request for a comment on the matter.

A number of lawsuits have been filed against Rite Aid, one of the nation’s largest pharmacies with more than 2,2000 stores, alleging that it has contributed to the opioid epidemic, which is ravaging communities across the country.

It was reported earlier this year that the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid alleging that the company knowingly filled “unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances” in violation of the False Claims Act and the Controlled Substances Act.

Earlier this week, Rite Aid denied allegations that it filled illegal prescriptions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Furthermore, the newspaper, which is reported in the article, claims that if a bankruptcy filing were filed, these suits would be halted for the time being and the company would have another method to resolve them.

SEE ALSO:

Instacart’s S-1 Filing Has Provided Us With 5 Key Takeaways

How to Build a Successful New Business with a Strong Sales Program

FTX Addresses Security Breach Linked With Bankruptcy Case Claims Facilitator Kroll
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs