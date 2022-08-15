MUJI Store Has A Limited Sneaky! Tasty And Surprising, Rich Matcha Cake Is Very Popular.

CTN NEWS – MUJI’s exclusive cakes are renowned on SNS as being rich and delicious as of August 15, 2022. There are multiple types, but I bought the “Uji Matcha Cake“, which has been reportedly purchased.

So I will introduce it this time.”I was surprised at how delicious it was!!!”

Berry mousse-style cheesecake

In late August 2022, at a store in Tokyo that the reporter visited, “Berry mousse-style cheesecake“, “Two-layer cheesecake”, “Uji matcha cake”, and “Gateau chocolate” were sold in the refrigerated section.

All the flavors are popular, but the Uji matcha cake is especially popular. There is a post like this on SNS.”I thought I was tricked, but it was really delicious,” “Matcha cake is rich and exquisite.

Reviews on Uji matcha cake

“I was surprised because it was so delicious. As of August 15, 2020, the product introduction page on the official website has an average rating of 4.3 with 5 stars in reviews.

In the reviews, comments such as “It’s as rich as other cake shops around here” and “Highly recommended for matcha lovers” stand out. A reporter who likes matcha was interested and purchased it.

Round shape, 1 bag (diameter 8 cm, height 2 cm. Both according to editorial department research). The price is 350 yen. It’s a size for one person, so it’s perfect for snacks.

When I took it out of the bag, I was surprised at how deep the matcha color was. It’s a beautiful dark green that catches the eye. The cake has two layers, and the lower part of the Uji matcha like ganache is a sponge.

Published on CTN on August 15, 2022

