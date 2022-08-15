What Type Of Health Insurance Do You Need In Thailand?

(CTN News) – There are many types of health insurance available in Thailand to suit your needs.

If you are a foreigner living in the country, choosing a health insurance plan can be challenging with so many options.

When it comes to choosing what type of health insurance you should get, you’ll need to consider your personal situation;

how healthy you are, your age, whether you plan to move abroad, and whether you travel frequently.

Below, we’ve listed the most common types of health insurance in Thailand and who they’re most suitable for.

1. Local private health insurance

Local health insurance covers only medical care in Thailand.

There are some local private health insurance plans that cover you while abroad, such as AXA SmartCare Executive.

Keep in mind, however, that it’s only for emergency medical treatment. Also, it usually lasts a short time. Non-urgent treatment outside of the country might be denied coverage.

Local health insurance plans are cheaper. Premiums are lower than international health insurance.

Benefits are usually limited. Certain diseases might not be covered. A sizable amount of money may have to be spent out of pocket.

2. International Health Insurance

You are covered wherever you are with international health insurance.

Thailand, your home country, and any countries you travel to. Therefore, you don’t have to purchase coverage every time you travel.

While abroad, local health insurance can only cover emergency medical treatment.

International health insurance covers a wide range of eventualities. Treatment of injuries, evacuation, and repatriation may be required.

The AXA International Exclusive network, for example, allows you to connect to the care you need when you need it.

As well as providing coverage worldwide, international health insurance plans offer one of the highest levels of coverage.

In addition to the main medical coverage, it may also offer additional services locally.

AXA International Exclusive offers the most comprehensive direct billing network of medical providers in Thailand, pre-existing condition coverage, and essential health screenings and vaccinations.

Furthermore, the premium is stable. When you have an expensive illness or injury, it doesn’t increase.

3. Health Insurance for Retirees

As we age, our health risks and healthcare costs increase. Our financial security depends on health insurance.

Health insurance for retirees provides adequate medical coverage for any health uncertainties associated with aging.

Health insurance plans are available for people 51 to 80 years old. They’re typically renewable until 90.

A Thai retirement visa (Non-Immigrant O and Non-Immigrant O-A visa) is required for those planning to retire in Thailand.

Health insurance is required. Health insurance must cover at least 400,000 baht for inpatients and 40,000 baht for outpatients.

